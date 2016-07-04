animago AWARD 20th Anniversary Voting: Best Game Cinematic

These are the contenders:
Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2011; Digic Pictures; Hungary
Mass Effect 3: Take Earth Back
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2012; Digic Pictures; Hungary
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2012; Platige Image; Poland
The Crew
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2013; Unit Image; France
Ryse: Son of Rome – Legend of Damocles
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2014; Platige Image; Poland
The Voting has been completed. Thank you to all voters. The nominees will be announced end of August 2016. Stay tuned.
