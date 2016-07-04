animago AWARD 20th Anniversary Voting: Best Short Film

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the animago, we have decided to honour the best submission from the past two decades. The DP team has already completed the painstaking task of narrowing down the pool to 20 projects, and now it’s up to our readers to decide which one will receive the trophy! To give you more of an overview, we divided up the films into four different categories. Vote here until the end of July for the “Best Short Film”.

These are the contenders:

Sandland

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 1999; Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg; Heiko Lueg; Germany

The Cathedral

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2002; Platige Image; Poland

Loom

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2010; Polynoid; Germany

The Centrifuge Brain Project

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2012; frameboX; Till Nowak; Germany

Les Liens De Sang

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2015; Ecole Georges Méliès; Sophie Kavouridis, Manon Lazzari, Marion Louw, Simon Pannetrat and Thomas Ricquier; France



The Voting has been completed. Thank you to all voters. The nominees will be announced end of August 2016. Stay tuned.

Would you like to attend the animago AWARD gala live in Munich on 27 October 2016? No problem, you can still get your Early Bird Tickets here: https://www.xing-events.com/animago2016.html

Vote here for your favourites in the other anniversary categories: