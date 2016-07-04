animago AWARD 20th Anniversary Voting: Best Short Film

These are the contenders:
Sandland
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 1999; Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg; Heiko Lueg; Germany
The Cathedral
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2002; Platige Image; Poland
Loom
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2010; Polynoid; Germany
The Centrifuge Brain Project
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2012; frameboX; Till Nowak; Germany
Les Liens De Sang
Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2015; Ecole Georges Méliès; Sophie Kavouridis, Manon Lazzari, Marion Louw, Simon Pannetrat and Thomas Ricquier; France
The Voting has been completed. Thank you to all voters. The nominees will be announced end of August 2016. Stay tuned.
Would you like to attend the animago AWARD gala live in Munich on 27 October 2016? No problem, you can still get your Early Bird Tickets here: https://www.xing-events.com/animago2016.html