Allegorithmic Substance Designer 5.5 im Gespräch!

Wie wäre es mit einem kostenloses Update zum allseits beliebten Substance Designer? Die Version 5.5. ist, wie erwähnt, kostenlos, und ermöglicht MDL Authoring, mit dem man Team-Weit 3D-Materialien erstellen und verwenden kann – basierend auf der im letzten Jahr hinzugefügten Nvidia DesignWorks, die MDL und Iray hinzugefügt hatten.

Und da es sich ergab, haben wir beim CEO Sebastian Deguy von Substance nachgefragt – in der Original-Konversationssprache hier.

DP: You recently integrated Designworks and the Material Description Library for Iray: Could you tell us why exactly those?

Sebastien Deguy: We started integrating NVIDIA Iray SDK in 2015. In less than a month, we had a fully functional working prototype. The quality of the software has been very impressive and surprisingly good. We also had access to premium advanced support to answer the few questions we had. The partnership never stopped increasing from this point. We believe NVIDIA MDL (Material Definition Language) has the potential to become a standard for material definition.

DP: With your Substance Database: Do you think that we are approaching a point in Content Creation where there is no repetitive work left?

Sebastien Deguy: Having a high-quality material database accessible to everyone is clearly a need and we are willing to enable all creative around the world with the most exhaustive library through Substance Store and Substance Share. However, a vast majority of the material work in games and film is about art direction and adjusting the proper settings to match the overall ambiance and mood. Even if artists will get a good start with our content or at least inspiration, there is endless room for art on top of that.

DP: When you think about the workflow for Animation, Texturing and Rendering and what happened in this field in the last years: Do you think developing a more unified approach – for examples as a possible de-facto-standard and Alembic Caches – what are the formats that are worth watching and implementing?

Sebastien Deguy: There is clearly a unified approach of all industries, game, film and design engineering or AEC, around PBR as a standard. We can finally standardize material accross multiple application for a unified workflow. MDL has the potential to solve this problem and the wide market adoption and enthusiasm towards it proves the point. We want to be the first in the world to extend our tools capabilities to natively produce MDL files.

DP: Are you planning new APIs or I/O-Interfaces in the future, for example Height Map Creation via ZBrush?

Sebastien Deguy: We always try to enable better integration in existing rendering pipelines and products. Therefore, without disclosing our roadmap, we are definitively considering adding more interfaces to enable a wide adoption of our tools.

DP: Could you tell us if there is a Text Node for Fonts to be independent from other tools?

Sebastien Deguy: Not yet but we are starting implementation this year!

DP: What’s your take on integrating Game engines further than they are now? Is there maybe a connection for material presets into the Unreal Engine? And are there any other Engines you are looking at for the near future?

Sebastien Deguy: We are deeply and directly engaged with the main game engines of the industry to ensure what is being produced in our tools looks the same in their game. Integration will get deeper within the years to ensure full workflow consistency: developing materials with our solutions and rendering them natively with these engines. We can provide our technology to any player interested and we definitely want to enable anyone interested in producing compelling material content.

DP: Could you describe your bugtracking workflow, for example the Opacity in the Viewport?

Sebastien Deguy: We receive bugs through multiple channels (email, facebook, web contact form…). They all land on Zendesk, before becoming tickets then dispatched to the team. At each sprint every 2 weeks, we fix the listed bugs depending on urgency and severity. We also directly interact with our community on our forum. We pride ourselves in having best in class support.

DP: And, if we look into the future for about 20 years: How do you imagine the distant future of texturing and materials?

Sebastien Deguy: We can expect that within 10 or 20 years, an extensible library will be available, correctly describing all material one can find on Earth. These materials will not necessarily be scanned but defined in a „physics-centric“ way, with more properties than only surface, such as conductivity, resistance or thermal/pressure behavior and the evolution of these properties over time. However, I still believe there will be need for tools for artists, either for creating purely fantasy materials, or mixing physically-based materials with fantasy content. Finally, we could imagine 3D printing materials that have been defined in these tools but do not yet exist, enabling a full circle in the material creation / acquisition workflow.

DP: What are your engineers currently developing? And are there things you can already tell us about SD Version 6?

Sebastien Deguy: We will soon announce details for SD 6. Before that, 5.5 will be released with the first graph based MDL editor, bringing the first visual editor enabling MDL creation content to the market. We can’t wait to have all of our existing Substance Designer 5 users playing with it!