animago-Bilder 2016: CONFERENCE

Digital Domain: Animation on Major VFX films: Independence Day 2 vs. Pixels vs. Deadpool
Die Bilder von der animago CONFERENCE stammen von den Fotografen
Ulf Büschleb und Martin Böck.
Maxon „Cinema 4D R18 features“
Avid „Avid Mastering VideoGraphics“
Esri „Model Cities with the Tech Behind Independence Day: Resurgence“
RISE | Visual Effects Studios Bending Reality for Doctor Strange
LAVAlabs Moving Images What smaller vfx houses can learn from hollywood’s big vfx studios
Robert Hranitzky- Survival Kit: Creative Problem Solving
Velvet Mediendesign GmbH Analogue versus Digital
PIXOMONDO Of Monsters and Magic – Creating the World of the Shannara Chronicles
Aixsponza Skipping the agency projects where the studio decides what’s going to be done
Trixter Film Close Encounter: TRIXTER’s work on „Independence Day: Resurgence“
Framestore Animating Creatures with Framestore
Oliver Markowski – A practical guide to cloudrendering for small studios and freelancers
ARRI Media The creative and commercial potential of virtual and augmented reality
animago CONFERENCE organiser Christian Malterer Mediadesign Hochschule
PIXOMONDO Surfacing the Dragons for Game of Thrones
The Sequence Group Small companies big projects: How a 15 person team creates animations for Disney Marvel and Microsoft
MR. X INC. Take me to Valhalla: A look into the VFX behind Vikings
Mackevision The Visual Effects of “Gotthard”
loop light Digital Production Tools & Workflows in Live Entertainment & Live Presentation “Perspective Tracking in Realtime”
Jan Sladecko – A breakdown of Motion Design
Disney Pixar The Audience’s Eye: Camera and Staging in Animated Filmmaking
Woodblock From Idea to Design to Production – until Delivery
Walt Disney Animation Studios The Art and Technology of Zoomania
Digic Pictures The story of Digic Pictures via award winning CG cinematics
Industrial Light & Magic Concept design for Star Wars and more
Platige Image The Deadliest Deadlines – the Thing about Cinematic Works at Platige
INFECTED Mercedes Benz – Backstage – how we created a fully digital music concert
adidas Digital Creation at Adidas – Virtual Product Lifecycle from Design to Production
Digital Domain Animation on Major VFX films: Independence Day 2 vs. Pixels vs. Deadpool
Scanline VFX Making Of “The Shallows”
LUXX Studios VFX for Independence Day Resurgence