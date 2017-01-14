VES-Nominees 2017

Am 7. Februar werden zum 15. Mal die VES Awards vergeben. Hier eine Übersicht der Nominierten in diesem Jahr.

Wie in jedem VES-Jahr ist „Game of Thrones“ in zahlreichen Katgorien nominiert, in den Filmkategorien könnten „Rogue One“, „Doctor Strange“, „Jungle Book“ und „Deepwater Horizon“ einiges an Auszeichnungen abräumen.

In der Studentenkategorie wurden mit „BreakingPoint“ (Making-of in der kommenden DP-Ausgabe 02 : 17), „Shine“ (DP-Ausgabe 06 :15) und „Elemental“ drei Projekte von der Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg nominiert. animago-Nachwuchsgewinner „Garden Party“ von der MOPA-Hochschule erhielt ebenfalls eine Nominierung in dieser Kategorie.

Hier die komplette Übersicht aller Nominierten:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange

Stephane Ceretti, Susan Pickett, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, Paul Corbould

Christian Manz,Olly Young, Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, David Watkins

Frazer Churchill, Hal Couzens, Andrew Lockley, Jelmer Boskma, Hayley Williams

John Knoll, Erin Dusseault, Hal Hickel, Nigel Sumner, Neil Corbould

Robert Legato, Joyce Cox, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez, JD Schwalm

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Allied

Kevin Baillie, Sandra Scott, Brennan Doyle, Viktor Muller, Richard Van Den Bergh

Craig Hammack, Petra Holtorf-Stratton, Jason Snell

John Galloway

Burt Dalton

Charlie Noble, Dan Barrow, Julian Gnass, Huw Evans, Steve Warner

Pablo Helman, Brian Barlettani, Ivan Busquets, Juan Garcia, R. Bruce Steinheimer

MIchael Owen,Tyler Kehl, Mark Curtis, Bryan Litson, Steven Riley

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Angus MacLane, Lindsey Collins- p.g.a., John Halstead, Chris J. Chapman

Travis Knight, Arianne Sutner, Steve Emerson, Brad Schiff

Kyle Odermatt, Nicole P. Hearon, Hank Driskill, Ian Gooding

Mark Osborne, Jinko Gotoh, Pascal Bertrand, Jamie Caliri

Scott Kersavage, Bradford S. Simonsen, David Goetz, Ernest J. Petti

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Mirror; Playtest

Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Russell McLean, Grant Walker, Christopher Gray

Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Glenn Melenhorst, Matthew Rouleau, Sam Conway

Marc Kolbe, Aaron Sims, Olcun Tan

Robert Munroe, Clint Green, Kyle Menzies, Tom Turnbull

Jay Worth, Elizabeth Castro, Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahrén

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX

Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Aladino Debert, Yafei Wu, Paul Stephenson

James Cooper, Bill Halliday, Sarah McMurdo, Mai-Ling Lee

Simon Hansen, Paul Kalil, Theo le Roux Preist, Wicus Labuschagne, Max Poolman

Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain

Dominic Remane, Mike Borrett, Ovidiu Cinazan, Paul Wishart, Paul Byrne

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Brian Horton, Keith Pope, David Johnson, Tobias Stromvall

Sebastien Mitton, Guillaume Curt, Damien Laurent, Jean-Luc Monnet

Andy Rowans-Robinson, Karen Czukerberg, John Montefusco, Corrina Wilson, Resh Sidhu

Kirk Gibbons, Zoe Curnoe, Aryan Hanbeck, Colin Penty

Janne Pulkkinen, Elmeri Raitanen, Matti Hamalainen, Ville Assinen

Bruce Straley, Eben Cook, Iki Ikram

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Coke Mini; A Mini Marvel

Vincent Cirelli, Michael Perdew, Brendan Seals, Jared Simeth

Maxime Luern, Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra

Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Hannah Ruddleston, Fabian Frank, William Laban

Dan Akers, Tiffany Webber, Chris Bedrosian

Jonathan Westley -Wes, Alex Fitzgerald, Jorge Montiel, Adam Droy

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Dream of Anhui

Chris Morley, Lee Hahn, Alex Hessler, Kent Matheson

Bill George, Amy Jupiter, Hayden Landis, David Lester

Marianne McLean, Bill George, Hayden Landis, Dorne Huebler, Thomas Tait

John Gibson, Arish Fyzee, Sachin Shrestha, Anshul Mathuria

Dan Glass, Brett Harding, Tom Debenham, Brian Delmonico, Matt Pulliam

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler

Laurent Laban, Gabriel Beauvais-Tremblay, Luc Girard, Romain Rico

Sven Jensen, Jee Young Park, Steve Walton, Cyrus Jam

Paul Story, Dennis Yoo, Jack Tema, Andrei Coval

Benjamin Jones, Julio Del Rio Hernandez, Jake Harrell, James Hood

Sunny Wei, Brian Cantwell, Brian Paik, Jee Young Park

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Hank

Jonathan Hoffman, Steven Clay Hunter, Mark Piretti, Audrey Wong

Jeff Riley, Ian Whitlock, Adam Lawthers, Jeremy Spake

Andy Bailey, Dobrin Yanev, Kim Slate, Jessica Lynn

Andy Bailey, Dobrin Yanev, Kim Slate, Jessica Lynn Moana; The Mighty Maui

Mack Kablan, Nikki Mull, Matthew Schiller, Marc Thyng

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar

Bernardo Antoniazzi, Aaron Beck, Jason Greenberg, Chris Barnes

John Montefusco, Michael Cable, Shayne Ryan, Andy Rowan-Robinson

James Kinnings, Michael Holzl, Matt Derksen, Joeseph Hoback

Sebastian Lauer, Jonathan Symmonds, Thomas Kutschera, Anthony Sieben

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial

John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Tim van Hussen, David Bryan, Chloe Dawe, Maximillian Mallman

Tim van Hussen, David Bryan, Chloe Dawe, Maximillian Mallman Opel Motorsport; Racing Faces; Lion

Jorge Montiel, Jacob Gonzales, Sauce Vilas, Alberto Lara

Jorge Montiel, Jacob Gonzales, Sauce Vilas, Alberto Lara SSE; Neon House; Baby Pixel

Jorge Montiel, Daniel Kmet, Sauce Vilas, Peter Agg

Jorge Montiel, Daniel Kmet, Sauce Vilas, Peter Agg Waitrose; Coming Home

Jorge Montiel, Nick Smalley, Andreas Graichen, Alberto Lara

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Deadpool; Freeway Assault

Seth Hill, Jedediah Smith, Laurent Taillefer, Marc-Antoine Paquin

Brendan Seals, Raphael A. Pimentel, Andrew Zink, Gregory Ng

Adam Watkins, Martijn van Herk, Tim Belsher, Jon Mitchell

Enrico Damm, Kevin George, Olivier Vernay-Kim, Yanick Dusseault

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit

Stephen Gustafson, Jack Hattori, Jesse Hollander, Michael Rutter Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress

Phil Brotherton, Nick Mariana, Emily Greene, Joe Strasser Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves

David Horsley, Eric Wachtman, Daniel Leatherdale, Takashi Kuboto Moana; Motonui Island

Rob Dressel, Andy Harkness, Brien Hindman, Larry Wu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island

Thomas Montminy-Brodeur, Deak Ferrand, Pierre Rousseau, Mathieu Lapierre

Sebastien Mitton,Guillaume Curt, Damien Laurent, Jean-Luc Monnet

Deak Ferrand, Dominic Daigle, François Croteau, Alexandru Banuta

Edmond Engelbrecht, Tomoka Matsumura, Edwin Holdsworth, Cheri Fojtik

Casi Blume, David Andrade, Nick Chamberlain, Lawson Deming

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension

Landis Fields, Mathew Cowie, Frederic Medioni, Faraz Hameed Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards

Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Michelle Blok, Christopher Baird, Drew Wood-Davies Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle

John Levin, Euisung Lee, Steve Ellis, Barry Howell The Jungle Book

Bill Pope, Robert Legato, Gary Roberts, John Brennan

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig

Kelvin Lau, Jean Bolte, Kevin Sprout, Kim Vongbunyong

Paul Giacoppo, Gareth Jensen, Todd Vaziri, James Tooley

Jay Machado, Marko Chulev, Akira Orikasa, Steven Knipping

Jay Machado, Marko Chulev, Akira Orikasa, Steven Knipping Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise

Daniel Nicholson, Rhys Salcombe, Chris Elmer, Andreas Maaninka

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust

Klaus Seitschek, Joseph Pepper, Jacob Clark, Cosku Turhan

Florian Witzel, Georges Nakhle, Azhul Mohamed, David Kirchner

Miguel Perez Senent, Matt Puchala, Ciaran Moloney, Luca Mignardi

Miguel Perez Senent, Matt Puchala, Ciaran Moloney, Luca Mignardi The Jungle Book; Nature Effects

Oliver Winwood, Fabian Nowak, David Schneider, Ludovic Ramisandraina

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Stephen Gustafson, Allen Hemberger, Joshua Jenny, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong Kubo and the Two Strings; Water

David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timur Khodzhaev, Terrance Tornberg Moana

Marc Henry Bryant, David Hutchins, John M. Kosnik, Dale Mayeda Zootopia

Nicholas Burkard, Moe El-Ali, Claudia Chung Sanii, Thom Wickes

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards

Kevin Blom, Sasmit Ranadive, Wanghua Huang, Ben Andersen

Thomas Hullin, Dominik Kirouac, James Dong, Xavier Fourmond

Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Tushar Kewlani, Radu Ciubotariu, Ben Thomas

Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Tushar Kewlani, Radu Ciubotariu, Ben Thomas Sky; Q

Michael Hunault, Gareth Bell, Paul Donnellan, Joshua Curtis

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange; New York City

Matthew Lane, Jose Fernandez, Ziad Shureih, Amy Shepard

Mathew Giampa, Adrian Sutherland, Daniel Lee, Ed Wilkie

Christoph Salzmann, Masaki Mitchell, Matthew Adams, Max Stummer

Christoph Salzmann, Masaki Mitchell, Matthew Adams, Max Stummer X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue

Jess Burnheim, Alana Newell, Andy Peel, Matthew Shaw

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships

Michael Melchiorre, Kevin Bouchez, Heather Hoyland, John Brennick

Thomas Montminy-Brodeur, Patrick Davids, Michael Crane, Joe Salazar

Dominic Hellier, Morgan Jones, Thijs Noij, Caleb Thompson

Eduardo Díaz, Aníbal Del Busto, Angel Rico, Sonsoles López-Aranguren

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Canal; Kitchen

Dominique Boidin, Leon Berelle, Maxime Luere, Remi Kozyra John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Tom Harding, Alex Snookes, David Filipe, Andreas Feix Kenzo; Kenzo World

Evan Langley, Benjamin Nowak, Rob Fitzsimmons, Phylicia Feldman LG; World of Play

Jay Bandlish, Udesh Chetty, Carl Norton Waitrose; Coming Home

Jonathan Westley -Wes, Gary Driver, Milo Paterson, Nina Mosand

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

BreakingPoint

Johannes Franz, Nicole Rothermel, Thomas Sali, Alexander Richter

Adrian Meyer, Lena-Carolin Lohfink, Denis Krez, David Bellenbaum

Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon, Théophile Dufresne, Lucas Navarro

Mareike Keller, Dennis Mueller, Meike Mueller

Alle weiteren Informationen zur Visual Effects Society unter: www.visualeffectssociety.com