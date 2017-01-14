VES-Nominees 2017

Wie in jedem VES-Jahr ist „Game of Thrones“ in zahlreichen Katgorien nominiert, in den Filmkategorien könnten „Rogue One“, „Doctor Strange“, „Jungle Book“ und „Deepwater Horizon“ einiges an Auszeichnungen abräumen.
In der Studentenkategorie wurden mit „BreakingPoint“ (Making-of in der kommenden DP-Ausgabe 02 : 17), „Shine“ (DP-Ausgabe 06 :15) und „Elemental“ drei Projekte von der Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg nominiert. animago-Nachwuchsgewinner „Garden Party“ von der MOPA-Hochschule erhielt ebenfalls eine Nominierung in dieser Kategorie.
Hier die komplette Übersicht aller Nominierten:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
- Doctor Strange
Stephane Ceretti, Susan Pickett, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, Paul Corbould
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Christian Manz,Olly Young, Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, David Watkins
- Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
Frazer Churchill, Hal Couzens, Andrew Lockley, Jelmer Boskma, Hayley Williams
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
John Knoll, Erin Dusseault, Hal Hickel, Nigel Sumner, Neil Corbould
- The Jungle Book
Robert Legato, Joyce Cox, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez, JD Schwalm
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
- Allied
Kevin Baillie, Sandra Scott, Brennan Doyle, Viktor Muller, Richard Van Den Bergh
- Deepwater Horizon
Craig Hammack, Petra Holtorf-Stratton, Jason Snell
John Galloway
Burt Dalton
- Jason Bourne
Charlie Noble, Dan Barrow, Julian Gnass, Huw Evans, Steve Warner
- Silence
Pablo Helman, Brian Barlettani, Ivan Busquets, Juan Garcia, R. Bruce Steinheimer
- Sully
MIchael Owen,Tyler Kehl, Mark Curtis, Bryan Litson, Steven Riley
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
- Finding Dory
Angus MacLane, Lindsey Collins- p.g.a., John Halstead, Chris J. Chapman
- Kubo and the Two Strings
Travis Knight, Arianne Sutner, Steve Emerson, Brad Schiff
- Moana
Kyle Odermatt, Nicole P. Hearon, Hank Driskill, Ian Gooding
- The Little Prince
Mark Osborne, Jinko Gotoh, Pascal Bertrand, Jamie Caliri
- Zootopia
Scott Kersavage, Bradford S. Simonsen, David Goetz, Ernest J. Petti
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
- Black Mirror; Playtest
Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Russell McLean, Grant Walker, Christopher Gray
- Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards
Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Glenn Melenhorst, Matthew Rouleau, Sam Conway
- Stranger Things; Demogorgon
Marc Kolbe, Aaron Sims, Olcun Tan
- The Expanse; Salvage
Robert Munroe, Clint Green, Kyle Menzies, Tom Turnbull
- Westworld; The Bicameral Mind
Jay Worth, Elizabeth Castro, Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahrén
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
- Black Sails; XX
Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Aladino Debert, Yafei Wu, Paul Stephenson
- Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died
James Cooper, Bill Halliday, Sarah McMurdo, Mai-Ling Lee
- Roots; Night One
Simon Hansen, Paul Kalil, Theo le Roux Preist, Wicus Labuschagne, Max Poolman
- The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle
Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain
- Vikings; The Last Ship
Dominic Remane, Mike Borrett, Ovidiu Cinazan, Paul Wishart, Paul Byrne
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Brian Horton, Keith Pope, David Johnson, Tobias Stromvall
- Dishonored 2; Crack in the Slab
Sebastien Mitton, Guillaume Curt, Damien Laurent, Jean-Luc Monnet
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Virtual Reality
Andy Rowans-Robinson, Karen Czukerberg, John Montefusco, Corrina Wilson, Resh Sidhu
- Gears of War 4
Kirk Gibbons, Zoe Curnoe, Aryan Hanbeck, Colin Penty
- Quantum Break
Janne Pulkkinen, Elmeri Raitanen, Matti Hamalainen, Ville Assinen
- Uncharted 4
Bruce Straley, Eben Cook, Iki Ikram
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
- Coke Mini; A Mini Marvel
Vincent Cirelli, Michael Perdew, Brendan Seals, Jared Simeth
- For Honor
Maxime Luern, Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra
- John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Hannah Ruddleston, Fabian Frank, William Laban
- Titanfall 2; Become One
Dan Akers, Tiffany Webber, Chris Bedrosian
- Waitrose; Coming Home
Jonathan Westley -Wes, Alex Fitzgerald, Jorge Montiel, Adam Droy
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
- Dream of Anhui
Chris Morley, Lee Hahn, Alex Hessler, Kent Matheson
- Pirates of the Caribbean; Battle for the Sunken Treasure
Bill George, Amy Jupiter, Hayden Landis, David Lester
- Soarin‘ Over the Horizon
Marianne McLean, Bill George, Hayden Landis, Dorne Huebler, Thomas Tait
- Skull Island: Reign of Kong
John Gibson, Arish Fyzee, Sachin Shrestha, Anshul Mathuria
- Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience
Dan Glass, Brett Harding, Tom Debenham, Brian Delmonico, Matt Pulliam
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler
Laurent Laban, Gabriel Beauvais-Tremblay, Luc Girard, Romain Rico
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin
Sven Jensen, Jee Young Park, Steve Walton, Cyrus Jam
- The Jungle Book; King Louie
Paul Story, Dennis Yoo, Jack Tema, Andrei Coval
- The Jungle Book; Shere Khan
Benjamin Jones, Julio Del Rio Hernandez, Jake Harrell, James Hood
- Warcraft; Durotan
Sunny Wei, Brian Cantwell, Brian Paik, Jee Young Park
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature
- Finding Dory; Hank
Jonathan Hoffman, Steven Clay Hunter, Mark Piretti, Audrey Wong
- Kubo and the Two Strings; Kubo
Jeff Riley, Ian Whitlock, Adam Lawthers, Jeremy Spake
- Kubo and the Two Strings; Monkey
Andy Bailey, Dobrin Yanev, Kim Slate, Jessica Lynn
- Moana; The Mighty Maui
Mack Kablan, Nikki Mull, Matthew Schiller, Marc Thyng
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar
Bernardo Antoniazzi, Aaron Beck, Jason Greenberg, Chris Barnes
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
John Montefusco, Michael Cable, Shayne Ryan, Andy Rowan-Robinson
- Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Drogon
James Kinnings, Michael Holzl, Matt Derksen, Joeseph Hoback
- Game of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon
Sebastian Lauer, Jonathan Symmonds, Thomas Kutschera, Anthony Sieben
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial
- John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
Tim van Hussen, David Bryan, Chloe Dawe, Maximillian Mallman
- Opel Motorsport; Racing Faces; Lion
Jorge Montiel, Jacob Gonzales, Sauce Vilas, Alberto Lara
- SSE; Neon House; Baby Pixel
Jorge Montiel, Daniel Kmet, Sauce Vilas, Peter Agg
- Waitrose; Coming Home
Jorge Montiel, Nick Smalley, Andreas Graichen, Alberto Lara
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
- Deadpool; Freeway Assault
Seth Hill, Jedediah Smith, Laurent Taillefer, Marc-Antoine Paquin
- Doctor Strange; London
Brendan Seals, Raphael A. Pimentel, Andrew Zink, Gregory Ng
- Doctor Strange; New York City
Adam Watkins, Martijn van Herk, Tim Belsher, Jon Mitchell
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex
Enrico Damm, Kevin George, Olivier Vernay-Kim, Yanick Dusseault
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
- Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit
Stephen Gustafson, Jack Hattori, Jesse Hollander, Michael Rutter
- Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress
Phil Brotherton, Nick Mariana, Emily Greene, Joe Strasser
- Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves
David Horsley, Eric Wachtman, Daniel Leatherdale, Takashi Kuboto
- Moana; Motonui Island
Rob Dressel, Andy Harkness, Brien Hindman, Larry Wu
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
- Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island
Thomas Montminy-Brodeur, Deak Ferrand, Pierre Rousseau, Mathieu Lapierre
- Dishonored 2; Clockwork Mansion
Sebastien Mitton,Guillaume Curt, Damien Laurent, Jean-Luc Monnet
- Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
Deak Ferrand, Dominic Daigle, François Croteau, Alexandru Banuta
- Game of Thrones; The Winds of Winter; Citadel
Edmond Engelbrecht, Tomoka Matsumura, Edwin Holdsworth, Cheri Fojtik
- The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle
Casi Blume, David Andrade, Nick Chamberlain, Lawson Deming
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
- Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension
Landis Fields, Mathew Cowie, Frederic Medioni, Faraz Hameed
- Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards
Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Michelle Blok, Christopher Baird, Drew Wood-Davies
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle
John Levin, Euisung Lee, Steve Ellis, Barry Howell
- The Jungle Book
Bill Pope, Robert Legato, Gary Roberts, John Brennan
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
- Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig
Kelvin Lau, Jean Bolte, Kevin Sprout, Kim Vongbunyong
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia
Paul Giacoppo, Gareth Jensen, Todd Vaziri, James Tooley
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer
Jay Machado, Marko Chulev, Akira Orikasa, Steven Knipping
- Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise
Daniel Nicholson, Rhys Salcombe, Chris Elmer, Andreas Maaninka
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
- Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust
Klaus Seitschek, Joseph Pepper, Jacob Clark, Cosku Turhan
- Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction
Florian Witzel, Georges Nakhle, Azhul Mohamed, David Kirchner
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction
Miguel Perez Senent, Matt Puchala, Ciaran Moloney, Luca Mignardi
- The Jungle Book; Nature Effects
Oliver Winwood, Fabian Nowak, David Schneider, Ludovic Ramisandraina
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
- Finding Dory
Stephen Gustafson, Allen Hemberger, Joshua Jenny, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
- Kubo and the Two Strings; Water
David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timur Khodzhaev, Terrance Tornberg
- Moana
Marc Henry Bryant, David Hutchins, John M. Kosnik, Dale Mayeda
- Zootopia
Nicholas Burkard, Moe El-Ali, Claudia Chung Sanii, Thom Wickes
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
- Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards
Kevin Blom, Sasmit Ranadive, Wanghua Huang, Ben Andersen
- Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
Thomas Hullin, Dominik Kirouac, James Dong, Xavier Fourmond
- John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Tushar Kewlani, Radu Ciubotariu, Ben Thomas
- Sky; Q
Michael Hunault, Gareth Bell, Paul Donnellan, Joshua Curtis
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
- Doctor Strange; New York City
Matthew Lane, Jose Fernandez, Ziad Shureih, Amy Shepard
- Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership
Mathew Giampa, Adrian Sutherland, Daniel Lee, Ed Wilkie
- The Jungle Book
Christoph Salzmann, Masaki Mitchell, Matthew Adams, Max Stummer
- X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue
Jess Burnheim, Alana Newell, Andy Peel, Matthew Shaw
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
- Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships
Michael Melchiorre, Kevin Bouchez, Heather Hoyland, John Brennick
- Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
Thomas Montminy-Brodeur, Patrick Davids, Michael Crane, Joe Salazar
- Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell
Dominic Hellier, Morgan Jones, Thijs Noij, Caleb Thompson
- Game of Thrones; The Door; Land of Always Winter
Eduardo Díaz, Aníbal Del Busto, Angel Rico, Sonsoles López-Aranguren
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
- Canal; Kitchen
Dominique Boidin, Leon Berelle, Maxime Luere, Remi Kozyra
- John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
Tom Harding, Alex Snookes, David Filipe, Andreas Feix
- Kenzo; Kenzo World
Evan Langley, Benjamin Nowak, Rob Fitzsimmons, Phylicia Feldman
- LG; World of Play
Jay Bandlish, Udesh Chetty, Carl Norton
- Waitrose; Coming Home
Jonathan Westley -Wes, Gary Driver, Milo Paterson, Nina Mosand
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
- BreakingPoint
Johannes Franz, Nicole Rothermel, Thomas Sali, Alexander Richter
- Elemental
Adrian Meyer, Lena-Carolin Lohfink, Denis Krez, David Bellenbaum
- Garden Party
Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon, Théophile Dufresne, Lucas Navarro
- Shine
Mareike Keller, Dennis Mueller, Meike Mueller
