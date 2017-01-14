VES-Nominees 2017

Am 7. Februar werden zum 15. Mal die VES Awards vergeben. Hier eine Übersicht der Nominierten in diesem Jahr.
"BreakingPoint"/Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

Wie in jedem VES-Jahr ist „Game of Thrones“ in zahlreichen Katgorien nominiert, in den Filmkategorien könnten „Rogue One“, „Doctor Strange“, „Jungle Book“ und „Deepwater Horizon“ einiges an Auszeichnungen abräumen.

In der Studentenkategorie wurden mit „BreakingPoint“ (Making-of in der kommenden DP-Ausgabe 02 : 17), „Shine“ (DP-Ausgabe 06 :15) und „Elemental“ drei Projekte von der Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg nominiert. animago-Nachwuchsgewinner „Garden Party“ von der MOPA-Hochschule erhielt ebenfalls eine Nominierung in dieser Kategorie.

Hier die komplette Übersicht aller Nominierten:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

  • Doctor Strange
    Stephane Ceretti, Susan Pickett, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, Paul Corbould
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
    Christian Manz,Olly Young, Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, David Watkins
  • Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
    Frazer Churchill, Hal Couzens, Andrew Lockley, Jelmer Boskma, Hayley Williams
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
    John Knoll, Erin Dusseault, Hal Hickel, Nigel Sumner, Neil Corbould
  • The Jungle Book
    Robert Legato, Joyce Cox, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez, JD Schwalm

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

  • Allied
    Kevin Baillie, Sandra Scott, Brennan Doyle, Viktor Muller, Richard Van Den Bergh
  • Deepwater Horizon
    Craig Hammack, Petra Holtorf-Stratton, Jason Snell
    John Galloway
    Burt Dalton
  • Jason Bourne
    Charlie Noble, Dan Barrow, Julian Gnass, Huw Evans, Steve Warner
  • Silence
    Pablo Helman, Brian Barlettani, Ivan Busquets, Juan Garcia, R. Bruce Steinheimer
  • Sully
    MIchael Owen,Tyler Kehl, Mark Curtis, Bryan Litson, Steven Riley

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

  • Finding Dory
    Angus MacLane, Lindsey Collins- p.g.a., John Halstead, Chris J. Chapman
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
    Travis Knight, Arianne Sutner, Steve Emerson, Brad Schiff
  • Moana
    Kyle Odermatt, Nicole P. Hearon, Hank Driskill, Ian Gooding
  • The Little Prince
    Mark Osborne, Jinko Gotoh, Pascal Bertrand, Jamie Caliri
  • Zootopia
    Scott Kersavage, Bradford S. Simonsen, David Goetz, Ernest J. Petti

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

  • Black Mirror; Playtest
    Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Russell McLean, Grant Walker, Christopher Gray
  • Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards
    Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Glenn Melenhorst, Matthew Rouleau, Sam Conway
  • Stranger Things; Demogorgon
    Marc Kolbe, Aaron Sims, Olcun Tan
  • The Expanse; Salvage
    Robert Munroe, Clint Green, Kyle Menzies, Tom Turnbull
  • Westworld; The Bicameral Mind
    Jay Worth, Elizabeth Castro, Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahrén

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

  • Black Sails; XX
    Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Aladino Debert, Yafei Wu, Paul Stephenson
  • Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died
    James Cooper, Bill Halliday, Sarah McMurdo, Mai-Ling Lee
  • Roots; Night One
    Simon Hansen, Paul Kalil, Theo le Roux Preist, Wicus Labuschagne, Max Poolman
  • The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle
    Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain
  • Vikings; The Last Ship
    Dominic Remane, Mike Borrett, Ovidiu Cinazan, Paul Wishart, Paul Byrne

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
    Brian Horton, Keith Pope, David Johnson, Tobias Stromvall
  • Dishonored 2; Crack in the Slab
    Sebastien Mitton, Guillaume Curt, Damien Laurent, Jean-Luc Monnet
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Virtual Reality
    Andy Rowans-Robinson, Karen Czukerberg, John Montefusco, Corrina Wilson, Resh Sidhu
  • Gears of War 4
    Kirk Gibbons, Zoe Curnoe, Aryan Hanbeck, Colin Penty
  • Quantum Break
    Janne Pulkkinen, Elmeri Raitanen, Matti Hamalainen, Ville Assinen
  • Uncharted 4
    Bruce Straley, Eben Cook, Iki Ikram

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

  • Coke Mini; A Mini Marvel
    Vincent Cirelli, Michael Perdew, Brendan Seals, Jared Simeth
  • For Honor
    Maxime Luern, Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra
  • John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
    Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Hannah Ruddleston, Fabian Frank, William Laban
  • Titanfall 2; Become One
    Dan Akers, Tiffany Webber, Chris Bedrosian
  • Waitrose; Coming Home
    Jonathan Westley -Wes, Alex Fitzgerald, Jorge Montiel, Adam Droy

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

  • Dream of Anhui
    Chris Morley, Lee Hahn, Alex Hessler, Kent Matheson
  • Pirates of the Caribbean; Battle for the Sunken Treasure
    Bill George, Amy Jupiter, Hayden Landis, David Lester
  • Soarin‘ Over the Horizon
    Marianne McLean, Bill George, Hayden Landis, Dorne Huebler, Thomas Tait
  • Skull Island: Reign of Kong
    John Gibson, Arish Fyzee, Sachin Shrestha, Anshul Mathuria
  • Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience
    Dan Glass, Brett Harding, Tom Debenham, Brian Delmonico, Matt Pulliam

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler
    Laurent Laban, Gabriel Beauvais-Tremblay, Luc Girard, Romain Rico
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin
    Sven Jensen, Jee Young Park, Steve Walton, Cyrus Jam
  • The Jungle Book; King Louie
    Paul Story, Dennis Yoo, Jack Tema, Andrei Coval
  • The Jungle Book; Shere Khan
    Benjamin Jones, Julio Del Rio Hernandez, Jake Harrell, James Hood
  • Warcraft; Durotan
    Sunny Wei, Brian Cantwell, Brian Paik, Jee Young Park

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

  • Finding Dory; Hank
    Jonathan Hoffman, Steven Clay Hunter, Mark Piretti, Audrey Wong
  • Kubo and the Two Strings; Kubo
    Jeff Riley, Ian Whitlock, Adam Lawthers, Jeremy Spake
  • Kubo and the Two Strings; Monkey
    Andy Bailey, Dobrin Yanev, Kim Slate, Jessica Lynn
  • Moana; The Mighty Maui
    Mack Kablan, Nikki Mull, Matthew Schiller, Marc Thyng

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar
    Bernardo Antoniazzi, Aaron Beck, Jason Greenberg, Chris Barnes
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
    John Montefusco, Michael Cable, Shayne Ryan, Andy Rowan-Robinson
  • Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Drogon
    James Kinnings, Michael Holzl, Matt Derksen, Joeseph Hoback
  • Game of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon
    Sebastian Lauer, Jonathan Symmonds, Thomas Kutschera, Anthony Sieben

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial

  • John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
    Tim van Hussen, David Bryan, Chloe Dawe, Maximillian Mallman
  • Opel Motorsport; Racing Faces; Lion
    Jorge Montiel, Jacob Gonzales, Sauce Vilas, Alberto Lara
  • SSE; Neon House; Baby Pixel
    Jorge Montiel, Daniel Kmet, Sauce Vilas, Peter Agg
  • Waitrose; Coming Home
    Jorge Montiel, Nick Smalley, Andreas Graichen, Alberto Lara

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

  • Deadpool; Freeway Assault
    Seth Hill, Jedediah Smith, Laurent Taillefer, Marc-Antoine Paquin
  • Doctor Strange; London
    Brendan Seals, Raphael A. Pimentel, Andrew Zink, Gregory Ng
  • Doctor Strange; New York City
    Adam Watkins, Martijn van Herk, Tim Belsher, Jon Mitchell
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex
    Enrico Damm, Kevin George, Olivier Vernay-Kim, Yanick Dusseault

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

  • Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit
    Stephen Gustafson, Jack Hattori, Jesse Hollander, Michael Rutter
  • Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress
    Phil Brotherton, Nick Mariana, Emily Greene, Joe Strasser
  • Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves
    David Horsley, Eric Wachtman, Daniel Leatherdale, Takashi Kuboto
  • Moana; Motonui Island
    Rob Dressel, Andy Harkness, Brien Hindman, Larry Wu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

  • Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island
    Thomas Montminy-Brodeur, Deak Ferrand, Pierre Rousseau, Mathieu Lapierre
  • Dishonored 2; Clockwork Mansion
    Sebastien Mitton,Guillaume Curt, Damien Laurent, Jean-Luc Monnet
  • Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
    Deak Ferrand, Dominic Daigle, François Croteau, Alexandru Banuta
  • Game of Thrones; The Winds of Winter; Citadel
    Edmond Engelbrecht, Tomoka Matsumura, Edwin Holdsworth, Cheri Fojtik
  • The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle
    Casi Blume, David Andrade, Nick Chamberlain, Lawson Deming

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

  • Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension
    Landis Fields, Mathew Cowie, Frederic Medioni, Faraz Hameed
  • Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards
    Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Michelle Blok, Christopher Baird, Drew Wood-Davies
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle
    John Levin, Euisung Lee, Steve Ellis, Barry Howell
  • The Jungle Book
    Bill Pope, Robert Legato, Gary Roberts, John Brennan

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

  • Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig
    Kelvin Lau, Jean Bolte, Kevin Sprout, Kim Vongbunyong
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia
    Paul Giacoppo, Gareth Jensen, Todd Vaziri, James Tooley
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer
    Jay Machado, Marko Chulev, Akira Orikasa, Steven Knipping
  • Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise
    Daniel Nicholson, Rhys Salcombe, Chris Elmer, Andreas Maaninka

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust
    Klaus Seitschek, Joseph Pepper, Jacob Clark, Cosku Turhan
  • Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction
    Florian Witzel, Georges Nakhle, Azhul Mohamed, David Kirchner
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction
    Miguel Perez Senent, Matt Puchala, Ciaran Moloney, Luca Mignardi
  • The Jungle Book; Nature Effects
    Oliver Winwood, Fabian Nowak, David Schneider, Ludovic Ramisandraina

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

  • Finding Dory
    Stephen Gustafson, Allen Hemberger, Joshua Jenny, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
  • Kubo and the Two Strings; Water
    David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timur Khodzhaev, Terrance Tornberg
  • Moana
    Marc Henry Bryant, David Hutchins, John M. Kosnik, Dale Mayeda
  • Zootopia
    Nicholas Burkard, Moe El-Ali, Claudia Chung Sanii, Thom Wickes

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

  • Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards
    Kevin Blom, Sasmit Ranadive, Wanghua Huang, Ben Andersen
  • Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
    Thomas Hullin, Dominik Kirouac, James Dong, Xavier Fourmond
  • John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
    Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Tushar Kewlani, Radu Ciubotariu, Ben Thomas
  • Sky; Q
    Michael Hunault, Gareth Bell, Paul Donnellan, Joshua Curtis

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

  • Doctor Strange; New York City
    Matthew Lane, Jose Fernandez, Ziad Shureih, Amy Shepard
  • Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership
    Mathew Giampa, Adrian Sutherland, Daniel Lee, Ed Wilkie
  • The Jungle Book
    Christoph Salzmann, Masaki Mitchell, Matthew Adams, Max Stummer
  • X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue
    Jess Burnheim, Alana Newell, Andy Peel, Matthew Shaw

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

  • Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships
    Michael Melchiorre, Kevin Bouchez, Heather Hoyland, John Brennick
  • Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City
    Thomas Montminy-Brodeur, Patrick Davids, Michael Crane, Joe Salazar
  • Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell
    Dominic Hellier, Morgan Jones, Thijs Noij, Caleb Thompson
  • Game of Thrones; The Door; Land of Always Winter
    Eduardo Díaz, Aníbal Del Busto, Angel Rico, Sonsoles López-Aranguren

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

  • Canal; Kitchen
    Dominique Boidin, Leon Berelle, Maxime Luere, Remi Kozyra
  • John Lewis; Buster the Boxer
    Tom Harding, Alex Snookes, David Filipe, Andreas Feix
  • Kenzo; Kenzo World
    Evan Langley, Benjamin Nowak, Rob Fitzsimmons, Phylicia Feldman
  • LG; World of Play
    Jay Bandlish, Udesh Chetty, Carl Norton
  • Waitrose; Coming Home
    Jonathan Westley -Wes, Gary Driver, Milo Paterson, Nina Mosand

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

  • BreakingPoint
    Johannes Franz, Nicole Rothermel, Thomas Sali, Alexander Richter
  • Elemental
    Adrian Meyer, Lena-Carolin Lohfink, Denis Krez, David Bellenbaum
  • Garden Party
    Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon, Théophile Dufresne, Lucas Navarro
  • Shine
    Mareike Keller, Dennis Mueller, Meike Mueller

Alle weiteren Informationen zur Visual Effects Society unter: www.visualeffectssociety.com

