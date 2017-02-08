Die VES-Award-Gewinner 2017

"Jungle Book" und "Game of Thrones" dominierten als Sieger in den meisten Kategorien die gestrigen VES-Awards. Hier die Übersicht der 24 Kategorien.

Host der Show war Comedian Patton Oswalt (bekannt aus „King of Queens“). Die Auszeichnung für die besten fotorealistischen visuellen Effekten in einem Feature-Film erhielt „The Jungle Book“, der Award in der Kategorie „Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature“ ging an „Deepwater Horizon“. Die beeindruckendsten VFX in einem animierten Feature-Film lieferte Laika mit „Kubo and the two strings“. Die besten fotorealistischen Environments gab es in „Doctor Strange“ (New York City) und die gelungensten animierten in „Moana“ (Motunui Island) zu sehen.

Serien

Im Serienbereich zeichnete die Visual Effects Society die VFX-Leistung für die „Game of Thrones“-Episode „Battle of the Bastards“ aus, die bestens Supporting-VFX enthielt die Folge „XX“ von „Black Sails“.

Commercials

MPC erhielt den VES-Award für den Spot „Buster the Boxer“, den das Team für den Kunden John Lewis realisierte. Und Octupus-Character Hank aus „Finding Dorie“ wurde als „Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature“ honoriert.

Studentenprojekt

Glückwunsch an das „BreakingPoint“-Team von der Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg! Das Team erhielt den VES-Preis in der Kategorie „Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project“. In der kommenden DP-Ausgabe am 17. Februar erklärt das Team, wie das aufwendige Projekt mit den vielen Explosionen und einem Baby mittendrin entstanden ist.

Alle VES-Gewinner 2017

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature “The Jungle Book”

Robert Legato

Joyce Cox

Andrew R. Jones

Adam Valdez

JD Schwalm Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature “Deepwater Horizon”

Craig Hammack

Petra Holtorf-Stratton

Jason Snell

John Galloway

Burt Dalton Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Travis Knight

Arianne Sutner

Steve Emerson

Brad Schiff Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode “Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”

Joe Bauer

Steve Kullback

Glenn Melenhorst

Matthew Rouleau

Sam Conway Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode “Black Sails” — “XX”

Erik Henry

Terron Pratt

Aladino Debert

Yafei Wu

Paul Stephenson Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End”

Bruce Straley

Eben Cook

Iki Ikram Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial John Lewis — “Buster the Boxer”

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Hannah Ruddleston

Fabian Frank

William Laban Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project “Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure”

Bill George

Amy Jupiter

Hayden Landis

David Lester Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature “The Jungle Book” — King Louie

Paul Story

Dennis Yoo

Jack Tema

Andrei Coval Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature “Finding Dory” — Hank

Jonathan Hoffman

Steven Clay Hunter

Mark Piretti

Audrey Wong Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project “Game of Thrones — “Battle of the Bastards” — Drogon

James Kinnings

Michael Holzl

Matt Derksen

Joseph Hoback Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial John Lewis — “Buster the Boxer”

Tim van Hussen

David Bryan

Chloe Dawe

Maximilian Mallmann Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature “Doctor Strange” — New York City

Adam Watkins

Martijn van Herk

Tim Belsher

Jon Mitchell Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature “Moana” — Motunui Island

Rob Dressel

Andy Harkness

Brien Hindman

Larry Wu Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project “Game of Thrones” — Battle of the Bastards” — Meereen City

Deak Ferrand

Dominic Daigle

François Croteau

Alexandru Banuta Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project “The Jungle Book”

Bill Pope

Robert Legato

Gary Roberts

John Brennan Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project “Deepwater Horizon” — Deepwater Horizon Rig

Kelvin Lau

Jean Bolte

Kevin Sprout

Kim Vongbunyong Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature “The Jungle Book” — Nature Effects

Oliver Winwood

Fabian Nowak

David Schneider

Ludovic Ramisandraina Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature “Moana”

Marc Henry Bryant

David Hutchins

Ben Frost

Dale Mayeda Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project “Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards” — Meereen City

Thomas Hullin

Dominik Kirouac

James Dong

Xavier Fourmond Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature “The Jungle Book”

Christoph Salzmann

Masaki Mitchell

Matthew Adams

Max Stummer

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards” — Retaking Winterfell

Dominic Hellier

Morgan Jones

Thijs Noij

Caleb Thompson

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

John Lewis — “Buster the Boxer”

Tom Harding

Alex Snookes

David Filipe

Andreas Feix

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Breaking Point”

Johannes Franz

Nicole Rothermel

Thomas Sali

Alexander Richter

Mehr Infos aus: www.visualeffectssociety.com