Die VES-Award-Gewinner 2017

Host der Show war Comedian Patton Oswalt (bekannt aus „King of Queens“). Die Auszeichnung für die besten fotorealistischen visuellen Effekten in einem Feature-Film erhielt „The Jungle Book“, der Award in der Kategorie „Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature“ ging an „Deepwater Horizon“. Die beeindruckendsten VFX in einem animierten Feature-Film lieferte Laika mit „Kubo and the two strings“. Die besten fotorealistischen Environments gab es in „Doctor Strange“ (New York City) und die gelungensten animierten in „Moana“ (Motunui Island) zu sehen.
Serien
Im Serienbereich zeichnete die Visual Effects Society die VFX-Leistung für die „Game of Thrones“-Episode „Battle of the Bastards“ aus, die bestens Supporting-VFX enthielt die Folge „XX“ von „Black Sails“.
Commercials
MPC erhielt den VES-Award für den Spot „Buster the Boxer“, den das Team für den Kunden John Lewis realisierte. Und Octupus-Character Hank aus „Finding Dorie“ wurde als „Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature“ honoriert.
Studentenprojekt
Glückwunsch an das „BreakingPoint“-Team von der Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg! Das Team erhielt den VES-Preis in der Kategorie „Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project“. In der kommenden DP-Ausgabe am 17. Februar erklärt das Team, wie das aufwendige Projekt mit den vielen Explosionen und einem Baby mittendrin entstanden ist.
Alle VES-Gewinner 2017
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“The Jungle Book”
Robert Legato
Joyce Cox
Andrew R. Jones
Adam Valdez
JD Schwalm
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“Deepwater Horizon”
Craig Hammack
Petra Holtorf-Stratton
Jason Snell
John Galloway
Burt Dalton
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
Travis Knight
Arianne Sutner
Steve Emerson
Brad Schiff
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”
Joe Bauer
Steve Kullback
Glenn Melenhorst
Matthew Rouleau
Sam Conway
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“Black Sails” — “XX”
Erik Henry
Terron Pratt
Aladino Debert
Yafei Wu
Paul Stephenson
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
“Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End”
Bruce Straley
Eben Cook
Iki Ikram
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
John Lewis — “Buster the Boxer”
Diarmid Harrison-Murray
Hannah Ruddleston
Fabian Frank
William Laban
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure”
Bill George
Amy Jupiter
Hayden Landis
David Lester
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature
“The Jungle Book” — King Louie
Paul Story
Dennis Yoo
Jack Tema
Andrei Coval
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature
“Finding Dory” — Hank
Jonathan Hoffman
Steven Clay Hunter
Mark Piretti
Audrey Wong
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project
“Game of Thrones — “Battle of the Bastards” — Drogon
James Kinnings
Michael Holzl
Matt Derksen
Joseph Hoback
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial
John Lewis — “Buster the Boxer”
Tim van Hussen
David Bryan
Chloe Dawe
Maximilian Mallmann
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
“Doctor Strange” — New York City
Adam Watkins
Martijn van Herk
Tim Belsher
Jon Mitchell
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
“Moana” — Motunui Island
Rob Dressel
Andy Harkness
Brien Hindman
Larry Wu
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Game of Thrones” — Battle of the Bastards” — Meereen City
Deak Ferrand
Dominic Daigle
François Croteau
Alexandru Banuta
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
“The Jungle Book”
Bill Pope
Robert Legato
Gary Roberts
John Brennan
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“Deepwater Horizon” — Deepwater Horizon Rig
Kelvin Lau
Jean Bolte
Kevin Sprout
Kim Vongbunyong
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
“The Jungle Book” — Nature Effects
Oliver Winwood
Fabian Nowak
David Schneider
Ludovic Ramisandraina
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
“Moana”
Marc Henry Bryant
David Hutchins
Ben Frost
Dale Mayeda
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards” — Meereen City
Thomas Hullin
Dominik Kirouac
James Dong
Xavier Fourmond
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
“The Jungle Book”
Christoph Salzmann
Masaki Mitchell
Matthew Adams
Max Stummer
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards” — Retaking Winterfell
Dominic Hellier
Morgan Jones
Thijs Noij
Caleb Thompson
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
John Lewis — “Buster the Boxer”
Tom Harding
Alex Snookes
David Filipe
Andreas Feix
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
“Breaking Point”
Johannes Franz
Nicole Rothermel
Thomas Sali
Alexander Richter
