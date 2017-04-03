Werde Rebusfarm Artist of the Month!

HOW TO JOIN REBUSFARM’S MONTHLY CONTEST You want to be Rebusfarms next featured 3D Artist of the Month during the upcoming month and be interviewed, featured on social media, in banners and even win 250 RenderPoints? Just visit our 3D Artist of the Month competition page and submit your entry. We’ll choose the best image and contact the winner. Submit now!

“Look behind you, a three-headed monkey!” No wait, it’s actually Daniel Karner, our April 2017 3D Artist of the Month, taking us on a trip down memory lane. Titled “Back in 1991”, his winning image is an homage to the golden age of computer gaming, depicting a scene filled to the brim with memorabilia from the early nineties. The photorealistic imagery showcases stunning lighting and an expert understanding of compositing, while the amazing attention to detail is sure to make every geek of sufficient age squeal with nostalgic glee.

As Daniel tells us, “Back in 1991” actually is a throwback to his own past: “Growing up, I had this exact IBM-AT model with a PS/2 monitor, although I never owned that many games nor the MT-32 synthesizer.” Almost three decades later, Daniel’s outstanding abilities as a 3D artist allowed him to finally bridge this gap and fulfill all of his childhood dreams. Read more….

Julien Accettola from France, winning the 3D Artist of the Month Competition in March 2017. His freshly emerged creature „Monsterfly“ was sculpted based on a cartoon character „Lester“ designed by CreatureBox for „Inktober 2016“. Ever since he was a child, Julien had a lively interest in video games and cinema. Although character modeling is his passion and he´s fascinated by comics and superheroes, he started with modeling 3D furniture at first. Like many other artists, Julien is self-taught and learned a lot by watching tutorials, documentations and by sharing his experiences with the CG community. But his eagerness doesn´t stop there. He also recently started to study human anatomy: „This is rather difficult work, I keep learning every day in order to make my anatomical creations the most realistic possible.“ Read more …

3D Artist of the Month in February is NARRATIVE, a CGI studio from Australia. NARRATIVE is based in Sydney and mainly focusses on architecture competition entries.

The studio was founded by ArchViz artist Neil Paul, shortly after hustling through architecture school – Neil now is the studio’s art director and we’re glad he could find some time to talk about his winning image. Dealing with open spaces visually transforms Neil’s self-understanding as an artist the best way possible: „I really like working on exterior scenes especially aerials, masterplans, larger architecture scenes and landscape architecture. I think that it’s hard to pinpoint a definitive subject with such images and the focus is open for interpretations. Everyone has a different take and I quite like this openness for interpretations.“ Read More …