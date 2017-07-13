animago AWARD 2017: Vote for the best still

The voting is open until August 6th 2017. The winner will be awarded on September 7th in Munich’s Gasteig.
Her Eventual Hesitation
by Marek Denko, Czechia; Software: 3ds Max, V-Ray
Superman Decline
by Dan Roarty, Vereinigte Staaten; Software: ZBrush, Maya, V-Ray, MudBox
Timothy the autumn mouse
by Jesus Fernandez Calderon, Costa Rica; Software: Maya, Redshift
