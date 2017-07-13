animago AWARD 2017: Vote for the best still

Public Voting Time! Select your favourite computer-generated image. Which one deserves to win the animago trophy in the category “Best Still”?

The voting is open until August 6th 2017. The winner will be awarded on September 7th in Munich’s Gasteig.

Her Eventual Hesitation

by Marek Denko, Czechia; Software: 3ds Max, V-Ray

Superman Decline

by Dan Roarty, Vereinigte Staaten; Software: ZBrush, Maya, V-Ray, MudBox

Timothy the autumn mouse

by Jesus Fernandez Calderon, Costa Rica; Software: Maya, Redshift





