VES Awards 2018: Die Gewinner

Bei der 16. Veranstaltung des jährlichen VES Awards hat die Visual Effects Society wieder einmal 24 Auszeichnungen für hervorragende VFX Arbeiten aus Filmen, Animationen, TV Serien und Commercials vergeben. Besonders abgeräumt haben dabei dieses Jahr „Planet der Affen: Survival“ und der Animationsfilm „Coco“, sowie der „Do What You Can’t“ Ostrich Commercial. Hier die Gewinner von 2018!
Planet der Affen: Survival mit Weta
Mit über 1500 VFX Shots hat Weta an dem dritten Teil der Filmreihe gearbeitet. Ein Projekt, das sich nun ausgezahlt hat – der Film gewann gleich vier VES Awards. Neben einer Auszeichnung in der Kategorie „Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature“ ist der Film auch für die Animationen des Characters (Caesar), FX Simulationen und Compositing ausgezeichnet worden. Joe Letteri hat zusätzlich den VES Georges Méliès Award erhalten. In unserer aktuellen DP Ausgabe 01 : 2018 haben wir uns den Film mit Supervisor Dan Lemmon von Weta angeschaut. Darunter speziell die Arbeit zum Motion Capturing, den Hair & Fur, Wasserfall- & Lawinen FX, dem Manuka Rendering und mehr. Den kostenlosen DP Artikel dazu können Sie sich hier anschauen.
Alle Gewinner der 2018 Awards
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
War for the Planet of the Apes
Joe Letteri
Ryan Stafford
Daniel Barrett
Dan Lemmon
Joel Whist
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Dunkirk
Andrew Jackson
Mike Chambers
Andrew Lockley
Alison Wortman
Scott Fisher
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Coco
Lee Unkrich
Darla K. Anderson
David Ryu
Michael K. O’Brien
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall
Joe Bauer
Steve Kullback
Chris Baird
David Ramos
Sam Conway
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XXIX
Erik Henry
Terron Pratt
Yafei Wu
David Wahlberg
Paul Dimmer
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Raphael Lacoste
Patrick Limoges
Jean-Sebastien Guay
Ulrich Haar
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Diarmid Harrison-Murray
Tomek Zietkiewicz
Amir Bazazi
Martino Madeddu
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Avatar: Flight of Passage
Richard Baneham
Amy Jupiter
David Lester
Thrain Shadbolt
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar
Dennis Yoo
Ludovic Chailloleau
Douglas McHale
Tim Forbes
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
Coco; Hèctor
Emron Grover
Jonathan Hoffman
Michael Honsel
Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Drogon Loot Train Attack
Murray Stevenson
Jason Snyman
Jenn Taylor
Florian Friedmann
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
David Bryan
Maximilian Mallmann
Tim Van Hussen
Brendan Fagan
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049; Los Angeles
Chris McLaughlin
Rhys Salcombe
Seungjin Woo
Francesco Dell’Anna
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Coco; City of the Dead
Michael Frederickson
Jamie Hecker
Jonathan Pytko
Dave Strick
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake
Daniel Villalba
Antonio Lado
José Luis Barreiro
Isaac de la Pompa
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight
James Baker
Steven Lo
Alvise Avati
Robert Stipp
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Headquarters
Alex Funke
Steven Saunders
Joaquin Loyzaga
Chris Menges
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
War for the Planet of the Apes
David Caeiro Cebrián
Johnathan Nixon
Chet Leavai
Gary Boyle
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Coco
Kristopher Campbell
Stephen Gustafson
Dave Hale
Keith Klohn
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Game of Thrones; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction
Thomas Hullin
Dominik Kirouac
Sylvain Nouveau
Nathan Arbuckle
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
War for the Planet of the Apes
Christoph Salzmann
Robin Hollander
Ben Warner
Beck Veitch
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack
Dom Hellier
Thijs Noij
Edwin Holdsworth
Giacomo Matteucci
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Michael Gregory
Andrew Roberts
Gustavo Bellon
Rashabh Ramesh Butani
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Hybrids
Florian Brauch
Romain Thirion
Matthieu Pujol
Kim Tailhades
Für weitere Informationen: Zur VES Website