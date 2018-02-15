VES Awards 2018: Die Gewinner

Bei der 16. Veranstaltung des jährlichen VES Awards hat die Visual Effects Society wieder einmal 24 Auszeichnungen für hervorragende VFX Arbeiten aus Filmen, Animationen, TV Serien und Commercials vergeben. Besonders abgeräumt haben dabei dieses Jahr „Planet der Affen: Survival“ und der Animationsfilm „Coco“, sowie der „Do What You Can’t“ Ostrich Commercial. Hier die Gewinner von 2018!

Planet der Affen: Survival mit Weta

Mit über 1500 VFX Shots hat Weta an dem dritten Teil der Filmreihe gearbeitet. Ein Projekt, das sich nun ausgezahlt hat – der Film gewann gleich vier VES Awards. Neben einer Auszeichnung in der Kategorie „Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature“ ist der Film auch für die Animationen des Characters (Caesar), FX Simulationen und Compositing ausgezeichnet worden. Joe Letteri hat zusätzlich den VES Georges Méliès Award erhalten. In unserer aktuellen DP Ausgabe 01 : 2018 haben wir uns den Film mit Supervisor Dan Lemmon von Weta angeschaut. Darunter speziell die Arbeit zum Motion Capturing, den Hair & Fur, Wasserfall- & Lawinen FX, dem Manuka Rendering und mehr. Den kostenlosen DP Artikel dazu können Sie sich hier anschauen.

Alle Gewinner der 2018 Awards

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes

Joe Letteri

Ryan Stafford

Daniel Barrett

Dan Lemmon

Joel Whist

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Dunkirk

Andrew Jackson

Mike Chambers

Andrew Lockley

Alison Wortman

Scott Fisher

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Coco

Lee Unkrich

Darla K. Anderson

David Ryu

Michael K. O’Brien

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall

Joe Bauer

Steve Kullback

Chris Baird

David Ramos

Sam Conway

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XXIX

Erik Henry

Terron Pratt

Yafei Wu

David Wahlberg

Paul Dimmer

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Raphael Lacoste

Patrick Limoges

Jean-Sebastien Guay

Ulrich Haar

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Tomek Zietkiewicz

Amir Bazazi

Martino Madeddu

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Avatar: Flight of Passage

Richard Baneham

Amy Jupiter

David Lester

Thrain Shadbolt

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar

Dennis Yoo

Ludovic Chailloleau

Douglas McHale

Tim Forbes

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

Coco; Hèctor

Emron Grover

Jonathan Hoffman

Michael Honsel

Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Drogon Loot Train Attack

Murray Stevenson

Jason Snyman

Jenn Taylor

Florian Friedmann

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

David Bryan

Maximilian Mallmann

Tim Van Hussen

Brendan Fagan

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; Los Angeles

Chris McLaughlin

Rhys Salcombe

Seungjin Woo

Francesco Dell’Anna

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Coco; City of the Dead

Michael Frederickson

Jamie Hecker

Jonathan Pytko

Dave Strick

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Daniel Villalba

Antonio Lado

José Luis Barreiro

Isaac de la Pompa

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight

James Baker

Steven Lo

Alvise Avati

Robert Stipp

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Headquarters

Alex Funke

Steven Saunders

Joaquin Loyzaga

Chris Menges

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes

David Caeiro Cebrián

Johnathan Nixon

Chet Leavai

Gary Boyle

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Coco

Kristopher Campbell

Stephen Gustafson

Dave Hale

Keith Klohn

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction

Thomas Hullin

Dominik Kirouac

Sylvain Nouveau

Nathan Arbuckle

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes

Christoph Salzmann

Robin Hollander

Ben Warner

Beck Veitch

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack

Dom Hellier

Thijs Noij

Edwin Holdsworth

Giacomo Matteucci

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Michael Gregory

Andrew Roberts

Gustavo Bellon

Rashabh Ramesh Butani

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Hybrids

Florian Brauch

Romain Thirion

Matthieu Pujol

Kim Tailhades

Für weitere Informationen: Zur VES Website