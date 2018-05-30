SIGGRAPH Art Gallery

Mit der 45th Edition auf der diesjährigen Siggraph, steht auch die Präsentation einer Art Gallery auf dem Programm.

Mit der 45th Edition in Vancouver, BC (12.8 – 16.8) wird auf der SIGGRAPH eine spezielle Art Gallery, genannt „Origins“, präsentiert.
Die Ausstellung wird zeitgenössische Medienkunst, indigene Werke und andere Spuren „technologischer“ Kunst beinhalten.

“The venue [in Vancouver] hopes to rekindle the original spark that ignited the collaborative spirit of the SIGGRAPH community of engineers, scientists, and artists, who came together to create the very first conference in the early 1970s.” – Andrés Burbano, SIGGRAPH 2018 Art Gallery chair

