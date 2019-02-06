VES Awards 2019: Die Gewinner

Gestern verlieh die Visual Effects Society (VES) die 17. VES Awards in insgesamt 24 Preiskategorien. Mit jeweils vier Auszeichnungen räumten insbesondere „Avengers: Infinity War„, „Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“ und „Lost in Space“ ab. Anbei die Liste aller Gewinner:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War

Daniel DeLeeuw

Jen Underdahl

Kelly Port

Matt Aitken

Daniel Sudick

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

First Man

Paul Lambert

Kevin Elam

Tristan Myles

Ian Hunter

JD Schwalm

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Joshua Beveridge

Christian Hejnal

Danny Dimian

Bret St. Clair

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Lost in Space; Danger, Will Robinson

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Niklas Jacobson

Joao Sita

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; Pilot

Erik Henry

Matt Robken

Bobo Skipper

Deak Ferrand

Pau Costa

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Age of Sail

John Kahrs

Kevin Dart

Cassidy Curtis

Theresa Latzko

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

John Lewis; The Boy and the Piano

Kamen Markov

Philip Whalley

Anthony Bloor

Andy Steele

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Childish Gambino’s Pharos

Keith Miller

Alejandro Crawford

Thelvin Cabezas

Jeremy Thompson

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos

Jan Philip Cramer

Darren Hendler

Paul Story

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Miles Morales

Marcos Kang

Chad Belteau

Humberto Rosa

Julie Bernier Gosselin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Lost in Space; Humanoid

Chad Shattuck

Paul Zeke

Julia Flanagan

Andrew McCartney

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Volkswagen; Born Confident; Bam

David Bryan

Chris Welsby

Fabian Frank

Chloe Dawe

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel

Mert Yamak

Stanley Wong

Joana Garrido

Daniel Gagiu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City

Terry Park

Bret St. Clair

Kimberly Liptrap

Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Lost in Space; Pilot; Impact Area

Philip Engström

Kenny Vähäkari

Jason Martin

Martin Bergquist

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Ready Player One; New York Race

Daniele Bigi

Edmund Kolloen

Mathieu Vig

Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Mortal Engines; London

Matthew Sandoval

James Ogle

Nick Keller

Sam Tack

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Titan

Gerardo Aguilera

Ashraf Ghoniem

Vasilis Pazionis

Hartwell Durfor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Ian Farnsworth

Pav Grochola

Simon Corbaux

Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Altered Carbon

Philipp Kratzer

Daniel Fernandez

Xavier Lestourneaud

Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Titan

Sabine Laimer

Tim Walker

Tobias Wiesner

Massimo Pasquetti

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue

David Wahlberg

Douglas Roshamn

Sofie Ljunggren

Fredrik Lönn

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Apple; Welcome Home

Michael Ralla

Steve Drew

Alejandro Villabon

Peter Timberlake

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Terra Nova

Thomas Battistetti

Mélanie Geley

Mickael Le Mezo

Guillaume Hoarau