VES Awards 2019: Die Gewinner

Gestern verlieh die Visual Effects Society (VES) die 17. VES Awards in insgesamt 24 Preiskategorien. Mit jeweils vier Auszeichnungen räumten insbesondere „Avengers: Infinity War„, „Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“ und „Lost in Space“ ab. Anbei die Liste aller Gewinner:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War
Daniel DeLeeuw
Jen Underdahl
Kelly Port
Matt Aitken
Daniel Sudick
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
First Man
Paul Lambert
Kevin Elam
Tristan Myles
Ian Hunter
JD Schwalm
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Joshua Beveridge
Christian Hejnal
Danny Dimian
Bret St. Clair
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Lost in Space; Danger, Will Robinson
Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Niklas Jacobson
Joao Sita
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; Pilot
Erik Henry
Matt Robken
Bobo Skipper
Deak Ferrand
Pau Costa
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Age of Sail
John Kahrs
Kevin Dart
Cassidy Curtis
Theresa Latzko
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
John Lewis; The Boy and the Piano
Kamen Markov
Philip Whalley
Anthony Bloor
Andy Steele
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Childish Gambino’s Pharos
Keith Miller
Alejandro Crawford
Thelvin Cabezas
Jeremy Thompson
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer
Darren Hendler
Paul Story
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Miles Morales
Marcos Kang
Chad Belteau
Humberto Rosa
Julie Bernier Gosselin
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Lost in Space; Humanoid
Chad Shattuck
Paul Zeke
Julia Flanagan
Andrew McCartney
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Volkswagen; Born Confident; Bam
David Bryan
Chris Welsby
Fabian Frank
Chloe Dawe
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak
Stanley Wong
Joana Garrido
Daniel Gagiu
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City
Terry Park
Bret St. Clair
Kimberly Liptrap
Dave Morehead
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Lost in Space; Pilot; Impact Area
Philip Engström
Kenny Vähäkari
Jason Martin
Martin Bergquist
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Ready Player One; New York Race
Daniele Bigi
Edmund Kolloen
Mathieu Vig
Jean-Baptiste Noyau
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Mortal Engines; London
Matthew Sandoval
James Ogle
Nick Keller
Sam Tack
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Gerardo Aguilera
Ashraf Ghoniem
Vasilis Pazionis
Hartwell Durfor
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Ian Farnsworth
Pav Grochola
Simon Corbaux
Brian D. Casper
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Altered Carbon
Philipp Kratzer
Daniel Fernandez
Xavier Lestourneaud
Andrea Rosa
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Sabine Laimer
Tim Walker
Tobias Wiesner
Massimo Pasquetti
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg
Douglas Roshamn
Sofie Ljunggren
Fredrik Lönn
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Apple; Welcome Home
Michael Ralla
Steve Drew
Alejandro Villabon
Peter Timberlake
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Terra Nova
Thomas Battistetti
Mélanie Geley
Mickael Le Mezo
Guillaume Hoarau