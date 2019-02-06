VES Awards 2019: Die Gewinner

Und hier sind die Gewinner der VES Awards 2019!
Gestern verlieh die Visual Effects Society (VES) die 17. VES Awards in insgesamt 24 Preiskategorien. Mit jeweils vier Auszeichnungen räumten insbesondere „Avengers: Infinity War„, „Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“ und „Lost in Space“ ab. Anbei die Liste aller Gewinner:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War
Daniel DeLeeuw
Jen Underdahl
Kelly Port
Matt Aitken
Daniel Sudick

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

First Man
Paul Lambert
Kevin Elam
Tristan Myles
Ian Hunter
JD Schwalm

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Joshua Beveridge
Christian Hejnal
Danny Dimian
Bret St. Clair

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Lost in Space; Danger, Will Robinson
Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Niklas Jacobson
Joao Sita

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; Pilot
Erik Henry
Matt Robken
Bobo Skipper
Deak Ferrand
Pau Costa

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Age of Sail
John Kahrs
Kevin Dart
Cassidy Curtis
Theresa Latzko

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

John Lewis; The Boy and the Piano
Kamen Markov
Philip Whalley
Anthony Bloor
Andy Steele

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Childish Gambino’s Pharos
Keith Miller
Alejandro Crawford
Thelvin Cabezas
Jeremy Thompson

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer
Darren Hendler
Paul Story
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Miles Morales
Marcos Kang
Chad Belteau
Humberto Rosa
Julie Bernier Gosselin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Lost in Space; Humanoid
Chad Shattuck
Paul Zeke
Julia Flanagan
Andrew McCartney

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Volkswagen; Born Confident; Bam
David Bryan
Chris Welsby
Fabian Frank
Chloe Dawe

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak
Stanley Wong
Joana Garrido
Daniel Gagiu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City
Terry Park
Bret St. Clair
Kimberly Liptrap
Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Lost in Space; Pilot; Impact Area
Philip Engström
Kenny Vähäkari
Jason Martin
Martin Bergquist

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Ready Player One; New York Race
Daniele Bigi
Edmund Kolloen
Mathieu Vig
Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Mortal Engines; London
Matthew Sandoval
James Ogle
Nick Keller
Sam Tack

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Gerardo Aguilera
Ashraf Ghoniem
Vasilis Pazionis
Hartwell Durfor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Ian Farnsworth
Pav Grochola
Simon Corbaux
Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Altered Carbon
Philipp Kratzer
Daniel Fernandez
Xavier Lestourneaud
Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Sabine Laimer
Tim Walker
Tobias Wiesner
Massimo Pasquetti

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg
Douglas Roshamn
Sofie Ljunggren
Fredrik Lönn

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Apple; Welcome Home
Michael Ralla
Steve Drew
Alejandro Villabon
Peter Timberlake

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Terra Nova
Thomas Battistetti
Mélanie Geley
Mickael Le Mezo
Guillaume Hoarau

