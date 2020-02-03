Blender Sculpting: Dynamic Cloth Brush

Cloth Sculpting mit Blender: Für die kommende Blender 2.83 (Alpha) Version hat Developer Pablo Dobarro ein neues Feature vorgestellt – den Dynamic Cloth Scultping Brush.

Der neue Brush basiert auf einem Physics Solver, der beim Sculpting Prozess angewendet wird. Er verfügt aktuell über vier Deformation Modi zur Steuerung der Kräfte. Es ermöglicht dabei unter anderem die Bearbeitung durch „Grab“, „Pull“ oder „Pinch“ der Fläche. Wie in den Clips zu erkennen, lässt sich das Tool dabei auch in Echtzeit anwenden – solange die Brush Größe und Polygonenzahl nicht zu hoch sind.

The Cloth Brush has a cursor preview that displays the orientation of the plane when using plane falloff. Here you can see the difference between plane and radial falloff types. #b3d pic.twitter.com/PfONFbd0Ql

The Cloth Brush has an alternative plane falloff mode which drags cloth from an entire cross-section of the model at the same time. This results in a more intuitive way of manipulating cloth compared to the standard radial falloff sculpt brushes have. #b3d pic.twitter.com/VUjuNzlQSJ

— Pablo Dobarro (@pablodp606) February 1, 2020