Blender Sculpting: Dynamic Cloth Brush

Neuer Sculpting Brush für Blender: Pablo Dobarro überrascht uns mit einem neuen praktischen Tool für das Open Source Tool!

Cloth Sculpting mit Blender: Für die kommende Blender 2.83 (Alpha) Version hat Developer Pablo Dobarro ein neues Feature vorgestellt – den Dynamic Cloth Scultping Brush.

Blender Dynamic Cloth Sculpting Brush

Der neue Brush basiert auf einem Physics Solver, der beim Sculpting Prozess angewendet wird. Er verfügt aktuell über vier Deformation Modi zur Steuerung der Kräfte. Es ermöglicht dabei unter anderem die Bearbeitung durch „Grab“, „Pull“ oder „Pinch“ der Fläche. Wie in den Clips zu erkennen, lässt sich das Tool dabei auch in Echtzeit anwenden – solange die Brush Größe und Polygonenzahl nicht zu hoch sind.

Plane Fall-of Preview

Alternativer Plane Fall-of Modus

Wer das Tool testen möchte, findet weitere Informationen auf der Developer Seite von Blender. Von einigen Usern gibt es zu dem Sculpting Feature seit kurzem auch schon Experimental Builds – wie etwa hier auf blender.community.

Weitere Informationen: Zum Cloth Brush Differential auf developer.blender.org

