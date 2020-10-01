Blackmagic | Camera Update

Neue Features für Blackmagic URSA und Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder.

Blackmagic Camera 7.0 – Update

Blackmagic Design gibt das Update Blackmagic Camera 7.0 bekannt. Mit dabei: Unterstützung für die Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K.

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K – Neue Features

  • Höchstmögliche Framerate bei 12K 2.4:1 auf 75 fps erhöht;
  • 8K DCI, 16:9 und 6:5 Anamorphic auf 120 fps erhöht;
  • 4K DCI, 16:9 und 6:5 Anamorphic auf 120 fps erhöht;
  • 8K 2.4:1 und 4K 2.4:1 auf 160 fps erhöht;
  • 4K Super 16 auf 240 fps erhöht;
  • Unterstützung für Blackmagic RAW-Standbildaufnahme;
  • Unterstützung für Broadcast-Objektiv-Connector.

Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder – Neue Features

  • Unterstützung für die neuen 12K LUTs;
  • Unterstützung für die neue 12K-Belichtungsmessung.

Verfügbarkeit

Das Blackmagic Camera 7.0-Update wartet bei Blackmagic auf euch.

