Remote Animation | Blender

Wanderson Studio präsentiert: Animieren aus der Komfortzone Smartphone heraus.

Xmas is Cancelled

Zur Anwendung gelangte die zweiteilige Animations-Lösung (1ster Animateur: Kugelkörper des Weihnachtsmanns, 2ter Animateur: Kopf des Festtags-Geriatrikers) im Weihnachtskurzfilm Xmas is Cancelled (siehe Video unten). Die Mannen des Wanderson Studios verwendeten für ihr Experiment das addRoutes Add-on für Blender und ein TouchOS – eine modularesOSC- und Midi-Bedienoberfläche für iOS und Android.

XMAS IS CANCELLED | adult swim smalls

