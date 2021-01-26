Remote Animation | Blender

Zur Anwendung gelangte die zweiteilige Animations-Lösung (1ster Animateur: Kugelkörper des Weihnachtsmanns, 2ter Animateur: Kopf des Festtags-Geriatrikers) im Weihnachtskurzfilm Xmas is Cancelled (siehe Video unten). Die Mannen des Wanderson Studios verwendeten für ihr Experiment das addRoutes Add-on für Blender und ein TouchOS – eine modularesOSC- und Midi-Bedienoberfläche für iOS und Android.

Since we are all still probably not in the Xmas spirit 😉 This is kinda how we animated the characters in #Blender3d for Xmas is Cancelled. But spread the controls over 2 devices so I did body and @ainslie7 did faces. Like actual puppetry! #greasepencil #b3d #b2d pic.twitter.com/xoazOERus9

— TopFloWanderson (@willanderson_) December 28, 2020