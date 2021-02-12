VFX-Oscars | Shortlist

Oscar-Shortlist
Die Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences – im Volksmund auch profan The Oscars geschimpft – gibt ihre Shortlist mit insgesamt neun Kategorien heraus. Darunter: die Visual Effects-Kategorie.
Nominierungen
Nach einem Screening am Samstag, den 6ten März, bei dem jeder der Shortlist-Filme in einem Zehn-Minüter vorgestellt wird, entscheiden sich die Mitglieder des Visual Effects-Komitees für fünf Filme. Diese fünf buhlen anschließend um die Oscar-Trophäe.
VFX-Shortlist
Auf der VFX-Shortlist stehen:
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya