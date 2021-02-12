VFX-Oscars | Shortlist

Auf der Liste: Mulan, Mank, Midnight Sky – und andere Raubvögel.

Oscar-Shortlist

Die Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences – im Volksmund auch profan The Oscars geschimpft – gibt ihre Shortlist mit insgesamt neun Kategorien heraus. Darunter: die Visual Effects-Kategorie.

Nominierungen

Nach einem Screening am Samstag, den 6ten März, bei dem jeder der Shortlist-Filme in einem Zehn-Minüter vorgestellt wird, entscheiden sich die Mitglieder des Visual Effects-Komitees für fünf Filme. Diese fünf buhlen anschließend um die Oscar-Trophäe.

VFX-Shortlist

Auf der VFX-Shortlist stehen:

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya

