Clothify Pro | 3ds Max

Clothify Pro
Der Plugin-Entwickler Marius Silaghi veröffentlicht: sein 3ds Max-Plugin Clothify Pro – mit dem ihr Materialien non-destruktiv modelliert und animiert.
Mit Clothify Pro zerknittert, faltet und strafft ihr Stoffe in Echtzeit, ähnlich wie Blenders Cloth Brush oder ZBrush 2021. Im Vergleich zum 3ds Max-Plugin PolyCloth ist Clothify Pro als Modifier implementiert, ist daher mit anderen, nativen Modifiern kombinierbar, etwa mit Edit Poly, Skin, FFD oder Bend and Path Deform.
Verfügbarkeit
Für 80 Euro holt ihr euch Clothify Pro auf Marius Silaghi’s Online-Store.
Clothify Pro 1.0