Mistika Boutique | Kostenlos

Die Educational Version: Jetzt für Windows und macOs!

Educational Edition

Mit der Mistika Boutique Education Edition von SGO kommt ihr in den Genuss aller Features und Funktionen der Professional Immersive Edition – und das kostenfrei. Im Leistungsspektrum enthalten: Inhalte zu Conform, Farbkorrektur, VFX, Online Editing, Virtual Reality und Simplify3D.

Geoff Mills, SGO Managing Director, sagt zur Educational Edition: “Angesichts der ständigen Anfragen seitens Bildungseinrichtungen, Mistika Boutique in den Lehrplan aufzunehmen, bieten wir unsere voll ausgestattete Trainingsplattform jetzt kostenlos an.“

Weitere Infos

Auf der SGO-Homepage geht es zur Educational Version von Mistika Boutique. Eine Anleitung für Download und Installation findet ihr im Video unten.

How to download and install Mistika Boutique for Education?

