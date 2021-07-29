Demo Reel | Tipps & Tricks

In diesem ausführlichen Artikel auf The Rookies zeit euch Eva Mateo-Fabregas, wie Lighting- und Compositing-Artists ihr Demo-Reel aufpeppen können. Mateo-Fabregas arbeitet für Blue-Zoo Animation Studios, hat Animation und Visual Effects an der La Salle Ramon Llull University in Barcelona studiert. Mateo-Fabregas entschied sich dazu, ihren Artikel auf The Rookies zu schreiben, nachdem sie mehrere Studierende um Hilfe darum gebeten haben, wie es gelingt, sein Demo-Reel zu verbessern.
Eva Mateo-Fabregas Artikel unterteilt sich in:
- Selecting pieces for your demo reel
- Make collaboration projects with other artists
- Try not to use the same light-rig in all your work
- Ask for feedback
- Make sure the quality of your work is consistent
- Keep updating your demo reel
- Adding breakdowns to your reel
- Simplify descriptions
- Avoid directly copying other artists work
- Include multiple shots from a given project
Weitere Infos: Wen das Bild von oben in eine Duderido’sche Stimmung versetzt, der sollte nicht nur Eva Mateo-Fabregas Artikel auf The Rookies durchlesen, sondern auch Jaime López auf Artstation besuchen. The Dude abides…