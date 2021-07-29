Demo Reel | Tipps & Tricks

Euer Demo-Reel stinkt ab? “Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.”

In diesem ausführlichen Artikel auf The Rookies zeit euch Eva Mateo-Fabregas, wie Lighting- und Compositing-Artists ihr Demo-Reel aufpeppen können. Mateo-Fabregas arbeitet für Blue-Zoo Animation Studios, hat Animation und Visual Effects an der La Salle Ramon Llull University in Barcelona studiert. Mateo-Fabregas entschied sich dazu, ihren Artikel auf The Rookies zu schreiben, nachdem sie mehrere Studierende um Hilfe darum gebeten haben, wie es gelingt, sein Demo-Reel zu verbessern. 

Eva Mateo-Fabregas Artikel unterteilt sich in:

  1. Selecting pieces for your demo reel
  2. Make collaboration projects with other artists
  3. Try not to use the same light-rig in all your work
  4. Ask for feedback
  5. Make sure the quality of your work is consistent
  6. Keep updating your demo reel
  7. Adding breakdowns to your reel
  8. Simplify descriptions
  9. Avoid directly copying other artists work
  10. Include multiple shots from a given project

Weitere Infos: Wen das Bild von oben in eine Duderido’sche Stimmung versetzt, der sollte nicht nur Eva Mateo-Fabregas Artikel auf The Rookies durchlesen, sondern auch Jaime López auf Artstation besuchen. The Dude abides…

