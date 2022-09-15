Texturing ad nauseam dank Stable Diffusion

Mit dem Bild-Synthese-Werkzeug zu unendlich reproduzierbaren Texturen? Entwickler Travis Hoppe tüftelt am KI-gestützen-Texturing-Tool.

In nuce: Entwickler Travis Hoppe hat sein neues Tool vorgestellt – deren Nutzwert: Das Texturing geht einfacher von der Hand. Der Cloud: Travis nutzt für sein Tool Stable Diffusion (eines von mehreren, momentan für Furore sorgende Bild-Synthese-Werkzeuge. Digital Production berichtete am 6.09.2022). Travis beschreibt seine, mit Stable Diffusion erstellten, Texturen als unendlich erweiterbar.

Weitergeklickt: Travis Hoppes Stable-Diffusion-Tool auf colab.research.google.com. Siehe auch Travis nachstehenden Twitter-Postings.

