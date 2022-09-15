Texturing ad nauseam dank Stable Diffusion

In nuce: Entwickler Travis Hoppe hat sein neues Tool vorgestellt – deren Nutzwert: Das Texturing geht einfacher von der Hand. Der Cloud: Travis nutzt für sein Tool Stable Diffusion (eines von mehreren, momentan für Furore sorgende Bild-Synthese-Werkzeuge. Digital Production berichtete am 6.09.2022). Travis beschreibt seine, mit Stable Diffusion erstellten, Texturen als unendlich erweiterbar.

Weitergeklickt: Travis Hoppes Stable-Diffusion-Tool auf colab.research.google.com. Siehe auch Travis nachstehenden Twitter-Postings.

Different than one yesterday that uses convolutions (this cuts the outside, pastes it on the inside, inpaints the outside, and glues them back making a 100% perfect seam) https://t.co/qJHMmx58sn pic.twitter.com/9PFrK0czZZ

I've already made a bunch of textures with it, but I'm sure there are plenty more to discover! Would be really interested if someone could hack around with it and figure out a different symmetry other than basic rectangular tiling.https://t.co/bbEjiVtU2B

