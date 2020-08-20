DIGITAL PRODUCTION 05 : 2020

Kitbashing without the Chaos

Artikel von Bela Beier

Let’s talk about assets – with the Creative Director of one of the largest growing collections of props, greeblies and worlds. (S. 6)
The Cube

Artikel von Bela Beier

So you create a teaser, but then the event is cancelled: „The Cube“ by Romain Janil could have lured us to any User Meeting! (S. 8)
Am Anfang war der Punkt

Artikel von Nico Ostermann

Während viele Produktionshäuser noch mit Zoom kämpfen, macht sich ein kleines Team aus Berlin auf, Remote Motion Capture auf solide Beine zu stellen. (S. 14)
Links zum Artikel:
http://www.babygiant.studio/
Speed(tree) it up!

Artikel von Alexandra Kaschny

Wer im 3D­Raum ist, will früher oder später ein paar Pflanzen. Wir schauen uns den Klassenprimus im Unreal-Workflow an. (S. 21)
Links zum Artikel:
https://store.speedtree.com/ue4/
https://www.instagram.com/pangeathegame/
Sculpting the skin of Cthulhu

Artikel von Alexander Stania

Der Baby­ Cthulhu aus der DP 04:20 ist groß geworden. Wir zeigen, wie die Pubertätshaut eines Monsters in ZBrush entsteht. (S. 28)
Links zum Artikel:
https://staniacreations.wordpress.com/showreel/dp-cthulhu-reports-2020/
https://www.instagram.com/alexanderstania/?hl=de
https://staniacreations.wordpress.com/downloads/
UVPackmaster 2 für 3ds Max

Artikel von Mike Kuhn

UV­Unwrap spaltet die Gemüter – manche hassen es, manche lieben es. Der UVPackmaster macht das Abwickeln für alle einfacher. Aber ist es auch besser? (S. 38)
Browsing all over the World

Artikel von Nils Calles

Panotour ist tot, lang lebe Pano2VR. Der neue Star für 360­Grad­Panoramen mit Interaktion importiert die alten Projekte, und kann ein paar Sachen zusätzlich. (S. 44)
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68sHwOC49Is&feature=youtu.be
USD – der Stand der Dinge

Artikel von Jan Walter

In der Reihe „Was ist das eigentlich?“: USD. Was steht hinter dem Killerfeature (laut Marketing)? Und warum solltest du dich dafür interessieren? (S. 49)
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.janwalter.org/jekyll/ rendering/usd/hydra/2020/06/14/ usd-hydra-render-delegate.html
https://www.rs-pbrt.org/
https://www.janwalter.org/download/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-bGVUjh8NU&feature=youtu.be
https://github.com/PixarAnimationStudios/USD
https://graphics.pixar.com/usd/docs/api/hd_embree_page_front.html
BMD 12K

Artikel von Prof. Uli Plank

Nutzloser Datenmüll oder das Ende der Skalierung (nach oben)? Wir rätseln und raten die bisher bekannten Features der BMD 12K. (S. 54)
HPs bestgehütetes Geheimnis

Artikel von Bela Beier

Im Nachgang vom Remoteworking hier noch ein High­End­Tool, das ihr vielleicht schon habt, ohne es zu benutzen: Zremote von HP! (S. 58)
Nuke Indie!

Artikel von Florian Eisner

Kein Support, kein Python, aber dafür alle Nuke­Tools: The Foundry schaut, was die Einzelkämpfer an Features wirklich brauchen. (S. 60)
Farbkorrigieren im Avid

Artikel von Florian Eisner

Warum eine Grading­Software bemühen, wenn die Editing Suite die kleinen Korrekturen des Alltags auch kann? (S. 62)
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHqCnR_Pq-c
Apollinarisstr.

Artikel von Marc Potocnik

Die Komponenten des Realismus: Marc Potocnik zeigt, wie man Fotorealismus hinbekommt, und das ohne großes Team. (S. 70)
Links zum Artikel:
http://www.renderbaron.de/animations.html
https://www.youtube.com/renderbaron
https://www.facebook.com/renderbaron
Shootout: Proart vs. CG3146

Artikel von Michael Radeck

Es kommt wieder Schwung in den Monitormarkt. Während Asus aus der Gamer­Ecke aufholt, zeigt Eizo, wie ein Referenzscreen heute auszusehen hat. (S. 81)
Grease Pencil 2020

Artikel von Ralf Gliffe

Während wir das neue UI von Blender genießen, nimmt der Fettstift richtig Schwung: Von den Annotations zum Vorzeigezeichner. (S. 88)
Flame Basics Workshop – Teil 4

Artikel von Christoph Zapletal

In Teil 4 greifen wir in die Vollen der Flame­Serie: Batch! Tracking! Keying! Rendering! Motion Blur! Uuuuuuuund Action! (S. 96)
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.autodesk.com/ education/free-software/flame
https://www.autodesk.com products/flame/free-trial
http://areadownloads.autodesk.com/ wdm/flamepremium/media/ connected-conform.zip
https://youtu.be/i7gFPxW6Nac
https://youtu.be/i7gFPxW6Nac
https://youtu.be/CHwHCfhdwqQ
https://youtu.be/rbwreGf7g8A
Love & 50 Megatons

Artikel von Bela Beier

Virtual Production, Miniatures, Back Projection and Live Action: students these days combine it all. Also, there are apps involved! (S. 102)
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.loveandfiftymegatons.com/
https://indac.org/blog/das-making-of-von-love-50-megatons-von-denis-krez/
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lists/2020-visual-effects-society-awards-nominations-full-list-1265672
https://ffmop.de/programm/film_detail/movie-5df908be4640d
Farbe, die wach macht

Artikel von Mirja Fürst

Motion Design par excellence aus Mumbai – oder wollt ihr Farb­Commercials, in denen man Farbe beim Trocknen zuschaut? (S. 114)
Links zum Artikel:
https://vimeo.com/320165317
https://www.postofficestudios.com/
CG-Dreh in Echtzeit

Artikel von Mirja Fürst

Ein Privatprojekt in der Unreal­Engline, das besser aussieht als Tripple­A­Trailer? Ja, Han Yang zeigt, wie’s geht. (S. 120)
Links zum Artikel:
https://vimeo.com/343580999
https://vimeo.com/344030143
https://vimeo.com/398874206
Let it glow

Artikel von Mirja Fürst

Ab und an finden sich Perlen sogar im Umfeld der Architekten: „The last architect“ der VFX­Schule ArtFX. (S. 126)