DIGITAL PRODUCTION 05 : 2020

Kitbashing without the Chaos
The Cube
Am Anfang war der Punkt
Links zum Artikel:
http://www.babygiant.studio/
Speed(tree) it up!
Links zum Artikel:
https://store.speedtree.com/ue4/
https://www.instagram.com/pangeathegame/
Sculpting the skin of Cthulhu
Links zum Artikel:
https://staniacreations.wordpress.com/showreel/dp-cthulhu-reports-2020/
https://www.instagram.com/alexanderstania/?hl=de
https://staniacreations.wordpress.com/downloads/
UVPackmaster 2 für 3ds Max
Browsing all over the World
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68sHwOC49Is&feature=youtu.be
USD – der Stand der Dinge
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.janwalter.org/jekyll/ rendering/usd/hydra/2020/06/14/ usd-hydra-render-delegate.html
https://www.rs-pbrt.org/
https://www.janwalter.org/download/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-bGVUjh8NU&feature=youtu.be
https://github.com/PixarAnimationStudios/USD
https://graphics.pixar.com/usd/docs/api/hd_embree_page_front.html
BMD 12K
HPs bestgehütetes Geheimnis
Nuke Indie!
Farbkorrigieren im Avid
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHqCnR_Pq-c
Apollinarisstr.
Links zum Artikel:
http://www.renderbaron.de/animations.html
https://www.youtube.com/renderbaron
https://www.facebook.com/renderbaron
Shootout: Proart vs. CG3146
Grease Pencil 2020
Flame Basics Workshop – Teil 4
Artikel von Christoph ZapletalIn Teil 4 greifen wir in die Vollen der FlameSerie: Batch! Tracking! Keying! Rendering! Motion Blur! Uuuuuuuund Action!
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.autodesk.com/ education/free-software/flame
https://www.autodesk.com products/flame/free-trial
http://areadownloads.autodesk.com/ wdm/flamepremium/media/ connected-conform.zip
https://youtu.be/i7gFPxW6Nac
https://youtu.be/CHwHCfhdwqQ
https://youtu.be/rbwreGf7g8A
Love & 50 Megatons
Links zum Artikel:
https://www.loveandfiftymegatons.com/
https://indac.org/blog/das-making-of-von-love-50-megatons-von-denis-krez/
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lists/2020-visual-effects-society-awards-nominations-full-list-1265672
https://ffmop.de/programm/film_detail/movie-5df908be4640d
Farbe, die wach macht
Links zum Artikel:
https://vimeo.com/320165317
https://www.postofficestudios.com/
CG-Dreh in Echtzeit
Links zum Artikel:
https://vimeo.com/343580999
https://vimeo.com/344030143
https://vimeo.com/398874206