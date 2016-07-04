animago AWARD 20th Anniversary Voting: Best Game Cinematic

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the animago, we have decided to honour the best submission from the past two decades. The DP team has already completed the painstaking task of narrowing down the pool to 20 projects, and now it’s up to our readers to decide which one will receive the trophy! To give you more of an overview, we divided up the films into four different categories. Click here to go to the “Game Cinematic” category; you have until the end of July to vote.

These are the contenders:

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2011; Digic Pictures; Hungary

Mass Effect 3: Take Earth Back



Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2012; Digic Pictures; Hungary

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2012; Platige Image; Poland

The Crew

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2013; Unit Image; France

Ryse: Son of Rome – Legend of Damocles

Nominated for an animago AWARD in 2014; Platige Image; Poland



The Voting has been completed. Thank you to all voters. The nominees will be announced end of August 2016. Stay tuned.

Would you like to attend the animago AWARD gala live in Munich on 27 October 2016? No problem, you can still get your Early Bird Tickets here: https://www.xing-events.com/animago2016.html

Vote here for your favourites in the other anniversary categories: