„Halloween Pup Crawl“

by Michael Fedichkin/Ukraine; Software: 3ds Max, Photoshop

„The Experiment“

by Manuel Peter/Germany; Software: Blender, Photoshop

„52 Hz“

by Cornelius Dämmrich/Germany, Software: Cinema 4D

