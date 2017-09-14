Oculus VR Sculpting Contest @animago Exhibition 2017: Let’s vote!

We have selected the best 10 sculpting works, that were created during the animago exhibition at the Milkroom Studios booth. Now it's your turn: Which contribution should win the Oculus Rift and the controllers?

Oculus / Medium cooperated with Milkroom Studios and DP for this happening at the animago Exhibition: They provided Oculus headsets and the Medium Software for the VR sculpting contest. In a time frame of 20 minutes the competitors sculpted what they imagined in their head.

Here are the results. Vote for your favourite 3D sculptur below the videos until September 24. The entry with the most votes will win an Oculus Rift with Touch controllers, sponsored by Oculus.

Oculus‘ Naomi Cornman told us: „Oculus Rift and Touch are unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Whether you’re stepping into your favorite game, watching an immersive VR movie, jumping to a destination on the other side of the world, or just spending time with friends in VR, you’ll feel like you’re really there.“ Sounds like fun. So, choose wisely!

1.) A gnome, vomiting a rainbow:

2.) A very colorful elephant, looking a little bit like Dumbo:

3.) Bioshock’s Big Daddy:

4.) Pink Flamingo Unicorn:

5.) A fantasy with three Snowman heads:

6.) Everyone loves dinos:

7.) And of course cats:

8.) H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu:

9.) Flying blue creature:

10.) Two houses in a nature environment: