Oscars 2018: Vorläufige Auswahl für VFX

Die Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences bestimmte vor kurzem die vorläufige Auswahlliste der Visual Effects Kategorie. Noch in diesem Monat wählt das Komitee daraus die zehn Filme, aus denen dann die Nominierungen hervorgehen. Die Nominierungen für die 90. Oscars werden am Dienstag, den 23. Januar 2018, bekannt gegeben. Die 90. Oscar-Verleihung findet am 4. März 2018 statt.

Oscars 2018 Vorauswahl der VFX Filme

“Alien: Covenant”

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049″

“Dunkirk”

‘‘Ghost in the Shell”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Justice League”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Life”

“Logan”

“Okja”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

“The Shape of Water”

“Spider-Man Homecoming”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

Für weitere Informationen: Zur AMPAS Website