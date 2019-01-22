Die Oscar 2019 Nominierungen

Nach den angekündigten VES 2019 Nominees, ist nun – mit vielen Übereinstimmungen – die 91. Oscar-Verleihung der Akademie of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) an der Reihe. Am 24. Februar werden dabei die besten Filme des Jahres 2018 am Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ausgezeichnet. Anbei sind die Nominierten in den Kategorieren Visual Effects, Animated Feature Film, Short Film (Animated), Film Editing und Production Design. Für eine vollständige Übersicht aller Kategorien der Oscar Nominierungen hier entlang.
Visual Effects
- AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR
Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
- CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
- FIRST MAN
Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
- READY PLAYER ONE
Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk
- SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY
Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Animated Feature Film
- INCREDIBLES 2
Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle
- ISLE OF DOGS
Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson
- MIRAI
Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito
- RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET
Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer
- SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
Short Film (Animated)
- ANIMAL BEHAVIOUR
Alison Snowden and David Fine
- BAO
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
- LATE AFTERNOON
Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco
- ONE SMALL STEP
Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas
- WEEKENDS
Trevor Jimenez
Film Editing
- BLACKKKLANSMAN
Barry Alexander Brown
- BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
John Ottman
- THE FAVOURITE
Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- GREEN BOOK
Patrick J. Don Vito
- VICE
Hank Corwin
Production Design
- BLACK PANTHER
Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
- THE FAVOURITE
Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- FIRST MAN
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
- MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
- ROMA
Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez