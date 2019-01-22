Die Oscar 2019 Nominierungen

Am 24. Februar werden bei der 91. Oscar Verleihung wieder die besten Filme in verschiedenen Kategorien ausgezeichnet - Animation, VFX, Editing und Production Design!

Nach den angekündigten VES 2019 Nominees, ist nun – mit vielen Übereinstimmungen – die 91. Oscar-Verleihung der Akademie of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS)  an der Reihe. Am 24. Februar werden dabei die besten Filme des Jahres 2018 am Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ausgezeichnet. Anbei sind die Nominierten in den Kategorieren Visual Effects, Animated Feature Film, Short Film (Animated), Film Editing und Production Design. Für eine vollständige Übersicht aller Kategorien der Oscar Nominierungen hier entlang.

Visual Effects

Animated Feature Film

  • INCREDIBLES 2
    Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle
  • ISLE OF DOGS
    Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson
  • MIRAI
    Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito
  • RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET
    Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer
  • SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
    Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Short Film (Animated)

  • ANIMAL BEHAVIOUR
    Alison Snowden and David Fine
  • BAO
    Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
  • LATE AFTERNOON
    Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco
  • ONE SMALL STEP
    Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas
  • WEEKENDS
    Trevor Jimenez

Film Editing

  • BLACKKKLANSMAN
    Barry Alexander Brown
  • BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
    John Ottman
  • THE FAVOURITE
    Yorgos Mavropsaridis
  • GREEN BOOK
    Patrick J. Don Vito
  • VICE
    Hank Corwin

Production Design

  • BLACK PANTHER
    Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
  • THE FAVOURITE
    Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
  • FIRST MAN
    Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
  • MARY POPPINS RETURNS
    Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
  • ROMA
    Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

