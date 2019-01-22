Die Oscar 2019 Nominierungen

Nach den angekündigten VES 2019 Nominees, ist nun – mit vielen Übereinstimmungen – die 91. Oscar-Verleihung der Akademie of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) an der Reihe. Am 24. Februar werden dabei die besten Filme des Jahres 2018 am Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ausgezeichnet. Anbei sind die Nominierten in den Kategorieren Visual Effects, Animated Feature Film, Short Film (Animated), Film Editing und Production Design. Für eine vollständige Übersicht aller Kategorien der Oscar Nominierungen hier entlang.

Visual Effects

Animated Feature Film

INCREDIBLES 2

Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle ISLE OF DOGS

Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson MIRAI

Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET

Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Short Film (Animated)

ANIMAL BEHAVIOUR

Alison Snowden and David Fine

Alison Snowden and David Fine BAO

Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb LATE AFTERNOON

Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco ONE SMALL STEP

Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas WEEKENDS

Trevor Jimenez

Film Editing

BLACKKKLANSMAN

Barry Alexander Brown

Barry Alexander Brown BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

John Ottman

John Ottman THE FAVOURITE

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Yorgos Mavropsaridis GREEN BOOK

Patrick J. Don Vito

Patrick J. Don Vito VICE

Hank Corwin

Production Design