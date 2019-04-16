Let’s Baum | kostenlose Assets

"Make Your Forest Great Again" - Lust auf ein paar Bäume für das nächste Projekt? Diese CC0 Assets könnten behilflich sein...
free Baum Assets

Das Team hinter Alter 49 hat ein nettes Paket mit allen Baum Assets Ihres aktuellen Projektes erstellt und mit CC0 Lizenz kostenlos auf Gumroad veröffentlicht. In der 734 MB großen Datei sind dabei insgesamt 17 Bäume samt Texturen enthalten enthalten.

Baum Assets Spezfikationen

  • Format: OBJ-Format (3D Model) , PNG (Texturen)
  • Texture Bittiefe: 24
  • Texture Maps: Diffuse, Specular, Normal, Opacity
  • Textur Auflösung: 4K-Texturen, 4.096 x 4.096px
  • LOD-Versionen: Mid (ca. 100.000 Polygone), High (ca. 600.000 Polygone)

Weitere Informationen: gibt’s auf der Alter49 Facebook Seite

