Let’s Baum | kostenlose Assets

Das Team hinter Alter 49 hat ein nettes Paket mit allen Baum Assets Ihres aktuellen Projektes erstellt und mit CC0 Lizenz kostenlos auf Gumroad veröffentlicht. In der 734 MB großen Datei sind dabei insgesamt 17 Bäume samt Texturen enthalten enthalten.
Baum Assets Spezfikationen
- Format: OBJ-Format (3D Model) , PNG (Texturen)
- Texture Bittiefe: 24
- Texture Maps: Diffuse, Specular, Normal, Opacity
- Textur Auflösung: 4K-Texturen, 4.096 x 4.096px
- LOD-Versionen: Mid (ca. 100.000 Polygone), High (ca. 600.000 Polygone)
ZUM DOWNLOAD
Weitere Informationen: gibt’s auf der Alter49 Facebook Seite