Hellboy | Visual Effects

Hellboy ist zurück: Die bulgarischen VFX Studios WorldWide FX und Nu Byana zeigen ihre Arbeit an dem Film.
Das bulgarische Studio WorldWide FX hat einen neuen Clip für die Arbeit an Hellboy (2019) veröffentlicht: In dem Breakdown zeigt das Team einge Ausschnitte der 900 VFX Shots: Unter anderem mit Creature, CG-Sets, Extensions, FX, Compositing, Crowd sowie 200 Concept Art und Storyboards. Neben WorldWide waren an dem Projekt noch Mr. X, Rise VFX, Rhythm & Hues, Worldwide FX, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Nu Boyana FX, Digital District und Onirikal Studio beteiligt.

Nu Byana FX Breakdown

Weitere Informationen: Zur Nu Byana Website , zur WorldWide FX Website

