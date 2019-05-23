Hellboy | Visual Effects

Das bulgarische Studio WorldWide FX hat einen neuen Clip für die Arbeit an Hellboy (2019) veröffentlicht: In dem Breakdown zeigt das Team einge Ausschnitte der 900 VFX Shots: Unter anderem mit Creature, CG-Sets, Extensions, FX, Compositing, Crowd sowie 200 Concept Art und Storyboards. Neben WorldWide waren an dem Projekt noch Mr. X, Rise VFX, Rhythm & Hues, Worldwide FX, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Nu Boyana FX, Digital District und Onirikal Studio beteiligt.
Nu Byana FX Breakdown
