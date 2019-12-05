Carnival Row Season 1 | VFX Breakdown

Die neue Serie Carnival Row mit Orlando Bloom und Cara Delavigne, ist seit kurzem auf Amazon Prime verfügbar. An dem Projekt war dabei neben Pixomondo auch das kanadische Studio Image Engine zur Umsetzung der VFX beteiligt. In dem neuen Breakdown zeigt das Team ihre Arbeit.
Production VFX Supervisors: Betsy Paterson & Todd Shifflett
Production VFX Producer: Lea Prainsack
Image Engine VFX Supervisor: Robin Hackl
Image Engine VFX Producer: Lilian Bravo
