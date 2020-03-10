DaVinci 16.2: Neue Fairlight Features und Fooley Library

Neues Update für Resolve seit kurzem verfügbar: Der Editor erhält viele Neuerungen und Verbesserungen für die Arbeit mit Fairlight! Neben Neuerungen für die Audio Funktionen,
Fairlight Feature Higlights
Mit neuen Tastatur und Maus basierten Auswahlmodi, soll das Editing in Fairlight beschleunigt werden und ermöglicht die Änderung von Pramatern während der Wiedergabe. Es lassen sich nun auch Schnitte, Übergänge oder das Verschieben von Clips via Shortcuts ausführen. Zudem könnt Ihr pro Track nun die Anzeige der Waveform ändern, um präzisere Lautstärke Anpassungen vorzunehmen. Zu weiteren neuen Fairlight Funktionen gehören:
- Vertikale Anordnung mehrerer Clips in der Timeline
- Linkes Groups für Multichannel Tracks, zur Bearbeitung mehrerer Channel
- Frame Boundary Editing zur leichteren Bearbeitung basierend aus Frames
Davinci Resolve Foley Library 1.0
Mit knapp 1.5 GB ist mit dem neuen Release auch die Sound Library separat und kostenlos verfügbar. Der Installer integriert derzeit über 500 Royalty-Free Foley Sound Effekte, wie zum Beispiel Schritte, Fall Geräusche und mehr. Mit Version 16.2 ist dabei auch die Suche und Anzeige von Metadaten zur Beschreibung der Soundbibliothek unterstützt.
Media Pool und Editing
Auch in den anderen Bereichen hat sich Blackmagic um zusätzliche Verbesserungen bemüht: Der Media unterstützt nun Audio Track Metadaten für bis zu 24 Tracks und fügt neue Möglichkeiten zur Sortierung und Anzeige hinzu. Der Wechsel auf große Timelines (mit vielen Tracks) soll zudem deutlich schneller ablaufen. Zusätzlich habt Ihr im Editing Tab die Option einen Compound Clip von einer In-Out Auswahl zu erstellen. Die Edit Page unterstützt außerdem jetzt Fusion Transition und Generator Templates.
Download und Verfügbarkeit
Weitere Informationen: Zur BM Website und in den nachstehen Release Notes
What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 16.2
Fairlight timeline editing toolset improvements.
- New mouse and keyboard based editing toolset.
- User adjustable per track scalable waveform display.
- Keyboard shortcut editing actions now include fade, cut, select and move.
- Support for alt/option dragging clips to create a clip copy.
- Support for pasting clips across timelines.
- Support for bouncing individual audio clips to files.
- Support for dragging audio clips to separate tracks using modifiers.
- Support for dragging audio clips to specific positions using modifiers.
- Support for converting multichannel tracks into linked groups.
- Support for a user preference to align audio edits to frame boundaries.
- Support for an action to trim all audio edits to frame boundaries.
Fairlight sound library.
- Release of the Fairlight sound library installer for foley effects.
- Support for searching and displaying sound library description metadata.
Effects and plugin management improvements.
- Automatic sorting of AU and VST audio effects into types and categories.
- Favorite audio plugins are now displayed at the top of the mixer plugin list.
Additional immersive audio support.
- Support for MPEG-H bussing and monitoring in DaVinci Resolve Studio.
- Improved pan and balance including the ability to constrain panning.
Track Index improvements.
- Support for the edit index in the Fairlight page.
- Drag selection of tracks, mute, solo and record controls in the track index.
- Drag and drop reordering of audio tracks in the track index.
AAF import/export improvements.
- Support for importing AAF sequences as new tracks in an existing timeline.
- Support for importing AAF sequences with an offset to an existing timeline.
- Support for importing multichannel tracks from an AAF as linked groups.
- Support for broadcast wave files when exporting an embedded AAF.
- Support for exporting audio cross fades and fade handles in AAF files.
Audio mixing improvements.
- Support for additional notch filters in clip EQ.
- Support for new FairlightFX Meters.
- Support for new FairlightFX LFE Filter.
Fairlight Audio Editor improvements.
- Support for dedicated controls for panning up and down.
- Support for editing clip EQ.
- Support for copying and pasting clip EQ.
- Support for creating and applying presets for clip EQ.
- Support for adding, managing and custom mapping of plugin parameters.
- Support for changing relative clip levels.
- Support for resetting clip levels to unity.
- Support for editing fade shapes and deleting fades.
- Support for saving and recalling user defined track view presets.
- Support for enabling layered audio editing from the desktop audio editor.
- Support for choosing automation curves from the editor panel or console.
- Improved behavior when moving track selection with no tracks selected.
- Support for improved timecode entry and high frame rate timecode.
- Support for entering relative timecode values.
- Support for inserting 00 in timecode entry by using the colon key.
- Support for master spill on console faders.
- Support for finer adjustment of controls using the mouse or audio editor.
- Support for media left and media right selection keys.
- Support for a text-only labels mode.
- Support for a traditional Fairlight keyboard layout.
Improved support for legacy Fairlight project import.
- Improved import of EQ, automation and fade from legacy Fairlight projects.
- Improved speed when importing large legacy Fairlight projects.
Editing improvements.
- Improved performance when switching to large timelines with many tracks.
- Support for creating a compound clip from an in-out range in the timeline.
- Support for previewing timeline audio during live overwrites of video edits.
- Support for editing individual angles to the timeline from a multi-cam viewer.
- Support for updating clip duration display while editing in the cut page.
- Support for a change transition duration dialog.
- Support for viewing duration in frames or timecode format in the viewers.
- Support for Fusion transition templates in the edit page.
- Support for Fusion generator templates in the edit page.
- Support for timeline view options per system in collaborative projects.
Media Pool improvements.
- Improved audio track metadata support with support for up to 24 tracks.
- Support for duplicated clips and timelines being placed in the source bin.
- Support for sorting media pool clips by date added.
- Support for showing synced audio filenames in the media pool list view.
- Support for revealing the media pool location of a clip from a smart bin.
- Support for a media pool context menu to duplicate clips and timelines.
- Support for only additional files when repeating media management copies.
Color grading improvements.
- Multiple stability and usability improvements for collaborative projects.
- Support for smart filters based on keywords and people metadata tags.
- Support for modifying primary grade values using numerical values.
- Support for retaining out of range data when monitoring at video levels.
- Support for Fusion MediaOut name tooltips on the node graph inputs.
- Support for feet and frames data burn-in options.
- Support for disabling output sizing and blanking for individual clip renders.
Scopes improvements.
- Support option for showing scopes at video level and data level.
- Support for HLG gamma when using HDR scopes.
- Support for highlighting the color viewer qualifier position in the scopes.
Codec improvements.
- Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 1.7.
- Support for rendering audio only timelines.
- Support for decoding 32 bit floating point audio.
- Improved support for color space and gamma when decoding H.265 clips.
- Support for displaying EXR codec name based on compression method.
- Support for overriding the color space and gamma tags in render settings.
- Support for RED SDK 7.2.1 and decoding clips from the Komodo camera.
- Support for two new parameters in the RED camera raw settings.
- Support for REDWideGamut Log3G10 IDT for ACES projects.
- Support for the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III camera.
- Support for decoding u-Law Audio in QuickTime clips.
- Support for alpha channel clips with the bypass re-encode option.
Scripting, API and general improvements.
- Support for running the primary screen as a window in dual screen mode.
- Improved scripting API with the ability to close an open project.
- Improved scripting API to set frame rate for media pool clips.
- Support for new scripting functions to return ordered lists.
- Support for video monitoring advance and delay on the Fairlight page.
- Support for GPI/GPO control on the Fairlight Audio Interface.
- Multiple performance and stability improvements.