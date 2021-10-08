Post Production World | Event

Teleconferencing: Was Arbeitsplatz kann, kann Event-Management schon lange!

In nuce: Die Post Production World Conference findet statt, und zwar vom 9ten bis zum 13ten Oktober – und zwar online.

Zu den womöglich interessantesten Programmpunkten für alle Digital Content Creators gehören – in kalendarischer Reihenfolge – die nachstehenden. Zu Programmpunkten und dazugehörigen Speakern informiert ihr euch en détail hier und hier.

Samstag, der 9te Oktober

  • Invisible Effects: Fix It in Post (Eran Stern)
  • An Intro to Adobe Character Animator (Chris Converse)
  • Things They Don’t Tell You About Virtual Production (Gary Adcock & Andy Jarosz)
  • Innovations in Aerial Videography (Douglas Spotted Eagle)

Sonntag, der 10te Oktober

  • Using Speech to Text Technology to Edit Smarter in Premiere Pro (Abba Shapiro)
  • AI Tools for Editorial Assistance: Saving time and effort with the power of artificial intelligence (Jeff Greenberg)
  • Tracking and Compositing in After Effects (Ian Robinson)
  • Virtual Production, Mixed Reality and Extended Reality (Gary Adcock, Scott Miller & Todd Freese)
  • Data-driven Animations in After Effects (Chris Converse)
  • An In-Depth Look Into Color Grading with Final Cut Pro (Jeff Greenberg)

Montag, der 11te Oktober

  • Synchronous and Asynchronous Review for Post Production (Jeff Greenberg)
  • Product Videography: Capturing Effective Product Shots (Rachel Longman & Jake Cross)
  • Product Vid20 Premiere Pro Techniques that Will Blow You Away (Eran Stern)
  • Photoshop Essentials for Video Editors and MOGRAF Artists (Rod Harlan)
  • Choosing the Right Equipment for Remote Productions (Douglas Spotted Eagle)
  • Artificial Intelligence in Post Production: AI in Video Editing, Motion Graphics and VFX (Nick Harauz)
  • Upcoming After Effects Features That Will Change Your Workflow (Matt Bach)
  • The Best Secrets to Filmmaking Success with Adobe Premiere Pro (Karl Soule)

Dienstag, der 12te Oktober

  • The Power is in the Trim: Mastering Trimming for Resolve Editors (Jeff Greenberg)
  • Large Format Lensing: Enabling 8K Capture (Gary Adcock)
  • Finding your Shot: Powerful Composition Techniques (Douglas Spotted Eagle)
  • Working Faster & Smarter in Adobe Premiere Pro (Abba Shapiro)
  • Advanced Color Correction and Grading with Curves in Premiere Pro (Luisa Winters)
  • Creating Aerial 360° Footage (Francis Torres)
  • Optimizing PC Performance in Premiere Pro & After Effects (Matt Bach)

Zeitunterschied beachten: Alle angegebenen Zeiten orientieren sich an der nordamerikanischen Eastern Time. Das bedeutet für deutschansässige Gäste: Sechs Stunden vorausrechen (wenn bspw. ein Online-Panel um 10 Uhr morgens EDT stattfindet, bedeutet das für deutsche Kartoffeln 16 Uhr nachmittags).

Kostenpunkt: Gibt es keinen – zumindest keinen monetären. Denn: Das Event ist kostenfrei!

