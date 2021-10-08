Post Production World | Event

In nuce: Die Post Production World Conference findet statt, und zwar vom 9ten bis zum 13ten Oktober – und zwar online.
Zu den womöglich interessantesten Programmpunkten für alle Digital Content Creators gehören – in kalendarischer Reihenfolge – die nachstehenden. Zu Programmpunkten und dazugehörigen Speakern informiert ihr euch en détail hier und hier.
Samstag, der 9te Oktober
- Invisible Effects: Fix It in Post (Eran Stern)
- An Intro to Adobe Character Animator (Chris Converse)
- Things They Don’t Tell You About Virtual Production (Gary Adcock & Andy Jarosz)
- Innovations in Aerial Videography (Douglas Spotted Eagle)
Sonntag, der 10te Oktober
- Using Speech to Text Technology to Edit Smarter in Premiere Pro (Abba Shapiro)
- AI Tools for Editorial Assistance: Saving time and effort with the power of artificial intelligence (Jeff Greenberg)
- Tracking and Compositing in After Effects (Ian Robinson)
- Virtual Production, Mixed Reality and Extended Reality (Gary Adcock, Scott Miller & Todd Freese)
- Data-driven Animations in After Effects (Chris Converse)
- An In-Depth Look Into Color Grading with Final Cut Pro (Jeff Greenberg)
Montag, der 11te Oktober
- Synchronous and Asynchronous Review for Post Production (Jeff Greenberg)
- Product Videography: Capturing Effective Product Shots (Rachel Longman & Jake Cross)
- Product Vid20 Premiere Pro Techniques that Will Blow You Away (Eran Stern)
- Photoshop Essentials for Video Editors and MOGRAF Artists (Rod Harlan)
- Choosing the Right Equipment for Remote Productions (Douglas Spotted Eagle)
- Artificial Intelligence in Post Production: AI in Video Editing, Motion Graphics and VFX (Nick Harauz)
- Upcoming After Effects Features That Will Change Your Workflow (Matt Bach)
- The Best Secrets to Filmmaking Success with Adobe Premiere Pro (Karl Soule)
Dienstag, der 12te Oktober
- The Power is in the Trim: Mastering Trimming for Resolve Editors (Jeff Greenberg)
- Large Format Lensing: Enabling 8K Capture (Gary Adcock)
- Finding your Shot: Powerful Composition Techniques (Douglas Spotted Eagle)
- Working Faster & Smarter in Adobe Premiere Pro (Abba Shapiro)
- Advanced Color Correction and Grading with Curves in Premiere Pro (Luisa Winters)
- Creating Aerial 360° Footage (Francis Torres)
- Optimizing PC Performance in Premiere Pro & After Effects (Matt Bach)
Zeitunterschied beachten: Alle angegebenen Zeiten orientieren sich an der nordamerikanischen Eastern Time. Das bedeutet für deutschansässige Gäste: Sechs Stunden vorausrechen (wenn bspw. ein Online-Panel um 10 Uhr morgens EDT stattfindet, bedeutet das für deutsche Kartoffeln 16 Uhr nachmittags).
Kostenpunkt: Gibt es keinen – zumindest keinen monetären. Denn: Das Event ist kostenfrei!